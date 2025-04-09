Interior minister calls for effective strategy against human trafficking

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to formulate an effective strategy to check illegal immigration and ordered a nationwide crackdown on human trafficking networks.

While emphasising that the FIA and all law enforcement agencies must work together to purge the country from illegal spectrums and organised crime, Mr Naqvi said that those involved in the heinous crime of human trafficking were playing with innocent lives must be dealt with an iron hand.

The federal minister also issued directives to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) to curb cybercrimes, pointing out that cybersecurity is a fast emerging challenge.

The directives were issued in a meeting with the newly appointed FIA Director General Riffat Mukhtar Raja and NCCIA DG Waqaruddin Syed.

Mr Naqvi told the NCCIA DG that the agency’s capacity would be enhanced, and its officers would be sent abroad for specialised training.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2025