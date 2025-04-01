E-Paper | April 01, 2025

Trump says will be ‘kind’ with tariffs as deadline looms

AFP Published April 1, 2025 Updated April 1, 2025 12:13pm
US President Donald Trump speaks as he signs an executive order targeting ticket scalping in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 31, 2025. — AFP File Photo
US President Donald Trump speaks as he signs an executive order targeting ticket scalping in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 31, 2025. — AFP File Photo

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he would be “very kind” to trading partners when he unveils further tariffs this week, risking global turmoil to address what he says are unfair trade imbalances.

Trump — who has been making unprecedented use of presidential powers since taking office in January — said he could announce as early as Tuesday night exactly what “reciprocal tariffs” will be imposed.

The Republican billionaire insists that reciprocal action is needed because the world’s biggest economy has been “ripped off by every country in the world”, and is promising “Liberation Day” for the United States.

But he told reporters Monday: “We’re going to be very nice, relatively speaking, we’re going to be very kind.”

Critics warn that the strategy risks a global trade war, provoking a chain reaction of retaliation by major trading partners like China, Canada and the European Union.

Already, China, South Korea and Japan have agreed to strengthen free trade between themselves.

But Trump said he was not worried that his action would push allies toward Beijing, adding that a deal on TikTok could also be tied to China tariffs.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the goal on Wednesday would be to announce “country-based tariffs”, although Trump remains committed to imposing separate, sector-specific charges.

The uncertainty has jolted markets with key European and Asian indexes closing lower, although the Dow and broad-based S&P 500 eked out gains.

Market nervousness intensified after Trump said Sunday his tariffs would include “all countries.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that advisers have considered imposing global tariffs of up to 20 per cent, to hit almost all US trading partners. Trump has remained vague, saying his tariffs would be “far more generous” than ones already levied against US products.

‘Economic pain’

Trump’s fixation on tariffs is fanning US recession fears. Goldman Sachs analysts raised their 12-month recession probability from 20pc to 35pc.

This reflects a “lower growth forecast, falling confidence, and statements from White House officials indicating willingness to tolerate economic pain”. Goldman Sachs also lifted its forecast for underlying inflation at the end of 2025.

China and Canada have imposed counter-tariffs on US goods, while the EU unveiled its own measures to start mid-April. Vietnam said it cut import duties on a range of goods including cars, liquefied gas and some agricultural products.

Japan has said it will set up around 1,000 “consultation centres” for businesses hit by US tariffs.

For now, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said at a Reuters event Monday that Trump’s tariffs are causing anxiety, although their global economic impact should not be dramatic.

Ryan Sweet of Oxford Economics said to “expect the unexpected”, anticipating that Trump would “take aim at some of the largest offenders.”

Besides reciprocal country tariffs, Trump could unveil additional sector-specific levies on the likes of pharmaceuticals and semiconductors. He earlier announced auto tariffs to take effect Thursday.

Economists have expected the upcoming salvo could target the 15pc of partners that have persistent trade imbalances with the United States, a group that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent dubbed a “Dirty 15”.

The United States has some of its biggest goods deficits with China, the EU, Mexico, Vietnam, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Canada and India.

‘Existential moment’

US trade partners are rushing to minimise their exposure, with reports suggesting India might lower some duties.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Monday that Europe should move towards economic independence, telling France Inter radio that Europe faces an “existential moment.”

Separately, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with Trump on “productive negotiations” towards a UK-US trade deal, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the EU would respond firmly to Trump but is open to compromise.

It is “entirely possible” for fresh tariffs to be swiftly reduced or put on hold, said Greta Peisch, a former official at the US Trade Representative’s office.

In February, Washington paused steep levies on Mexican and Canadian imports for a month as the North American neighbors pursued negotiations.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Trump 2.0
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

First line of defence

First line of defence

Maleeha Lodhi
Pakistan’s foreign service has long needed reform to be able to adapt to global changes and leverage opportunities in a more multipolar world.

Editorial

Eid amidst crises
Updated 31 Mar, 2025

Eid amidst crises

Until the Muslim world takes practical steps to end these atrocities, these besieged populations will see no joy.
Women’s rights
Updated 01 Apr, 2025

Women’s rights

Such judgements, and others directly impacting women’s rights should be given more airtime in media.
Not helping
31 Mar, 2025

Not helping

THE continued detention of Baloch Yakjehti Committee leaders — including Dr Mahrang Baloch in Quetta and Sammi ...
Hard habits
Updated 30 Mar, 2025

Hard habits

Their job is to ensure that social pressures do not build to the point where problems like militancy and terrorism become a national headache.
Dreams of gold
30 Mar, 2025

Dreams of gold

PROSPECTS of the Reko Diq project taking off soon seem to have brightened lately following the completion of the...
No invitation
30 Mar, 2025

No invitation

FOR all of Pakistan’s hockey struggles, including their failure to qualify for the Olympics and World Cup as well...