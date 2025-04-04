E-Paper | April 04, 2025

OGDCL, Mari make new discoveries

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 4, 2025 Updated April 4, 2025 06:27am

ISLAMABAD: The two state-owned entities — Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Mari Energies Ltd (MEL) — on Thursday announced separate hydrocarbon finds in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, respectively.

In a statement, OGDCL announced the successful revival of oil and gas production from Chak # 2-2 Well, a joint venture in the Sinjhoro Block in the Sanghar district of Sindh.

The Sinjhoro Block comprises OGDCL as the operator with a 62.5pc working interest, alongside Government Holdings (Pvt) Ltd (GHPL) with 22.5pc, and Orient Petroleum Inc. (OPI) holding a 15pc share.

The produced hydrocarbons are now being processed at the Sinjhoro Gas Processing Plant, with the gas being injected into the Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd (SSGCL) network, ensuring a stable supply to the national grid, the statement said.

Separately, MEL also announced a third gas/condensate discovery at Spinwam-1 exploratory well in Hangu Formation, drilled in Waziristan Block, in North Waziristan district, KP

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2025

