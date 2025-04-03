Eminent psychiatrist Dr Haroon Ahmed dies after prolonged illness

Renowned psychiatrist Professor Syed Haroon Ahmed died on Thursday after a prolonged illness following a stroke, according to an obituary issued by the Pakistan Association for Mental Health (PAMH).

Born in 1931 in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, Professor Ahmed was awarded the lifetime achievement award by PAMH in 2022 for his services in the field of social sciences, human rights, psychiatry and the promotion of mental health care in the country.

According to the obituary, Professor Ahmed played a “pivotal role” in shaping modern psychiatry.

As a senior psychiatrist at Jinnah Hospital’s Ward 20, the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), he contributed significantly to the development of psychiatric care, it said.

He co-founded the Pakistan Psychiatric Society in 1972 and, in 1965, established the PAMH, enabling him to extend care to those most in need.

It added that beyond his contributions to mental health, he was a “fervent advocate” for peace and human rights and had campaigned campaign against Pakistan’s nuclear armament in 1998 as president of the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War.

The PAMH said he also had a long-standing association with the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP).

“One of his most significant contributions was in mental health law reform. Recognising the outdated nature of Pakistan’s psychiatric legislation, he spearheaded efforts to replace the archaic Lunacy Act 1912. His perseverance led to the passage of the Sindh Mental Health Act of 2013, the first law in Pakistan to provide safeguards for individuals with psychiatric illnesses, including those accused under blasphemy laws. His relentless advocacy ensured its enactment, leaving an indelible mark on the country’s legal framework.”

It said he was survived by his devoted wife and three children.

“His life was a testament to service, compassion, and justice. While his absence leaves an irreplaceable void, his legacy will continue to illuminate the path for generations to come,” the obituary said.

According to a statement issued by Sindh Chief Minister spokesperson Abdul Rasheed Channa, CM Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed deep sorrow over the death and offered prayers for Ahmed while paying tribute to his services.

The HRCP said his commitment to social justice and human rights had remained “unwavering”.

Karachi Press Club President Fazil Jamili said he was deeply saddened by the death, hailing Ahmed as “a pioneer of mental health in Pakistan and a tireless advocate for human rights, minority rights and secularism.

“His contributions to medicine and society will be remembered.”