Hay, Sears shine as hosts New Zealand beat Pakistan to win ODI series

Mitchell Hay just missed out on a hundred before Ben Sears took five wickets as New Zealand beat Pakistan by 84 runs in their second one-day international in Hamilton on Wednesday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Hay reignited New Zealand after a lull midway through their innings, smashing 22 runs in the final over bowled by Mohammad Wasim with two sixes and two fours to finish on 99 not out off 78 balls.

It was the 24-year-old’s highest score, and his pyrotechnics later on guided New Zealand to 292-8, with Muhammad Abbas scoring 41, after the top-order batsmen all got good starts but failed to make significant scores.

View this post on Instagram

Pakistan then struggled in windy, overcast conditions during their innings and lost five wickets for 32 runs as pace bowlers Sears (5-59), Jacob Duffy (3-35) and Will O’Rourke (1-19) extracted plenty of bounce from the wicket.

Haris Rauf walked off following a concussion check after he was hit on the helmet by O’Rourke with Pakistan seven down, but his replacement Naseem Shah frustrated the hosts by scoring 51 in the company of Faheem Ashraf, who made 73.

New Zealand delivered the final blow through the impressive Sears, who had Naseem caught behind as Pakistan finished on 208 in 41.2 overs.

Champions Trophy runners-up New Zealand won the opening ODI in Napier by 73 runs last Saturday thanks to Mark Chapman’s 132 and Nathan Smith’s 4-60.

The Black Caps also secured the preceding T20 International series 4-1.

The final ODI will be played in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

Earlier today, Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and opted to bowl with overcast skies and a green-tinged wicket, favouring the bowlers.

But it was the novice Black Cap openers Nick Kelly and Rhys Mariu who took control early.

Their flying start posted 50 in six overs before Kelly, in only his second international, was caught behind for a hard-hitting 31, which included four fours and two sixes.

After a confident start by debutant Mariu, he appeared unsettled by Kelly’s dismissal.

He was dropped on 16 and eventually went for 18 off 25 when a leading edge lobbed up to Babar Azam at mid-off in Mohammad Wasim’s opening over.

Wasim and Haris Rauf slowed the scoring, and it took Henry Nicholls and Daryl Mitchell until the 16th over to get New Zealand to the 100 mark.

The introduction of spin brought Mitchell’s innings to a halt for 18.

He danced down the wicket to Sufyan Moqim’s fifth delivery and was beaten by the flight, leaving wicketkeeper Rizwan with a simple stumping.

Pakistan-born Abbas and Hay set about restoring the innings with a patient 77-run partnership until Abbas was caught at mid-wicket off Moqim for 41.

Moqim was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers with 2-33, while Wasim took 2-78. Pakistan contributed to the New Zealand total with 20 wides among 32 extras.