Makeshift mechanical rides banned on Eid

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 31, 2025 Updated March 31, 2025 05:47am

LAHORE: The Punjab home department has banned the operations of temporary mechanical rides installed during Eid holidays, fairs, festivals and other seasonal events for a short period of time at any location of Punjab on the eve of Eidul Fitr.

The home department has written to all the deputy commissioners to ban temporary mechanical rides as a large number of people, including children are expected to visit amusement parks, open places, gaming zones, play areas, halls etc., for enjoying mechanical rides during the Eidul Fitr holidays.

The home department has desired that mechanical rides installed on permanent basis at different parks, theme parks, play areas, etc. are allowed to operate subject to the provision of fitness certificate by the owners/operators of mechanical rides to their respective deputy commissioners “verifying that each rides has undergone the necessary inspections and meet all regulatory standards for the safety, protection of public”.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2025

