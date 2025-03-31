Police official injured in Lakki gun attack

LAKKI MARWAT: A police official was injured in a gun attack in Dhoda area of Lakki Marwat on Sunday evening.

Police said constable Masood Khan sustained bullet injuries when two masked men opened fire on him. They said the injured was shifted to the Government City Hospital.

Masood, a Frontier Reserve Police constable, and deployed at Miramshah (North Waziristan), told police he was at his guest room along with other cousins when two masked men came on a motorcycle and sprayed him with bullets.

“Though I was injured in the attack I retaliated with my rifle and forced the assailants to flee leaving behind their motorcycle,” he claimed.

He said he had no enmity with anyone and that he was attacked by the terrorists affiliated with banned TTP for being employed in the police department.

The police have registered a case and began an investigation.

Meanwhile, two people, including a proclaimed offender, were killed when rivals ambushed them on a dirt track in Kurrum Par area on Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as Hafiz Mohammad Ghulam, 42, and Arab Khan, 25, and said both of them were labourers and would work in Khushab.

Nawab Khan, uncle of Arab Khan, told police his nephew and Mohammad Ghulam came under attack while they were coming to their Abbasa Khattak village from Khushab on a motorcycle.

He identified the attackers as Karimullah and Osama, saying his nephew and the killers had a murder enmity. Police said Hafiz Ghulam was a proclaimed offender and he was wanted by the Khushab police in various cases.

Separately, the body of a young boy was found in the Baistkhel area here.

Police identified the deceased as Abdullah, 22, a resident of Kotka Dalakki Haramatala.

In a separate shooting incident, a boy lost his life and his friend was wounded in Serai Naurang town.

Police said Tayyab Khan, 18 and his friend Irfan, 22, were present in the bazaar near the Parade Ground when Fawad came there and opened fire on them with his pistol. They said both were injured in the attack and were hurried to a hospital where Irfan succumbed to injuries.

The police arrested the suspected killer.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2025