E-Paper | April 01, 2025

Police official injured in Lakki gun attack

A Correspondent Published March 31, 2025 Updated April 1, 2025 11:28am

LAKKI MARWAT: A police official was injured in a gun attack in Dhoda area of Lakki Marwat on Sunday evening.

Police said constable Masood Khan sustained bullet injuries when two masked men opened fire on him. They said the injured was shifted to the Government City Hospital.

Masood, a Frontier Reserve Police constable, and deployed at Miramshah (North Waziristan), told police he was at his guest room along with other cousins when two masked men came on a motorcycle and sprayed him with bullets.

“Though I was injured in the attack I retaliated with my rifle and forced the assailants to flee leaving behind their motorcycle,” he claimed.

He said he had no enmity with anyone and that he was attacked by the terrorists affiliated with banned TTP for being employed in the police department.

The police have registered a case and began an investigation.

Meanwhile, two people, including a proclaimed offender, were killed when rivals ambushed them on a dirt track in Kurrum Par area on Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as Hafiz Mohammad Ghulam, 42, and Arab Khan, 25, and said both of them were labourers and would work in Khushab.

Nawab Khan, uncle of Arab Khan, told police his nephew and Mohammad Ghulam came under attack while they were coming to their Abbasa Khattak village from Khushab on a motorcycle.

He identified the attackers as Karimullah and Osama, saying his nephew and the killers had a murder enmity. Police said Hafiz Ghulam was a proclaimed offender and he was wanted by the Khushab police in various cases.

Separately, the body of a young boy was found in the Baistkhel area here.

Police identified the deceased as Abdullah, 22, a resident of Kotka Dalakki Haramatala.

In a separate shooting incident, a boy lost his life and his friend was wounded in Serai Naurang town.

Police said Tayyab Khan, 18 and his friend Irfan, 22, were present in the bazaar near the Parade Ground when Fawad came there and opened fire on them with his pistol. They said both were injured in the attack and were hurried to a hospital where Irfan succumbed to injuries.

The police arrested the suspected killer.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

First line of defence

First line of defence

Maleeha Lodhi
Pakistan’s foreign service has long needed reform to be able to adapt to global changes and leverage opportunities in a more multipolar world.

Editorial

Eid amidst crises
Updated 31 Mar, 2025

Eid amidst crises

Until the Muslim world takes practical steps to end these atrocities, these besieged populations will see no joy.
Women’s rights
Updated 01 Apr, 2025

Women’s rights

Such judgements, and others directly impacting women’s rights should be given more airtime in media.
Not helping
31 Mar, 2025

Not helping

THE continued detention of Baloch Yakjehti Committee leaders — including Dr Mahrang Baloch in Quetta and Sammi ...
Hard habits
Updated 30 Mar, 2025

Hard habits

Their job is to ensure that social pressures do not build to the point where problems like militancy and terrorism become a national headache.
Dreams of gold
30 Mar, 2025

Dreams of gold

PROSPECTS of the Reko Diq project taking off soon seem to have brightened lately following the completion of the...
No invitation
30 Mar, 2025

No invitation

FOR all of Pakistan’s hockey struggles, including their failure to qualify for the Olympics and World Cup as well...