Despite ‘hefty’ fines, Karachi retailers thrive on booming Ramazan sale

KARACHI: The price checking brigade of Karachi Commissioner has collected around Rs45 million in fine imposed on 4,345 retailers till 27th of Ramazan as compared to over Rs31 million total fine imposed on over 3,500 retailers in the holy month last year.

So far, until 27 Ramazan, over 161 shops were sealed and over 155 profiteers were arrested.

Last year 58 shops were sealed while no arrests were made as per a policy.

The commissioner got auctioned essential items at over 4,000 spots, while this strategy was not adopted last year.

Besides, prices were checked at 30,371 shops in the city as compared to 12,304 visits to shops in Ramazan last year.

According to market pundits and consumers, while these numbers do appear big for the price regulator, in real terms they are insufficient keeping in view the vast landscape of retail markets and consumers suffering at the hands of retailers.

These price-checking exercises by the teams of city commissioner were carried out by less than 150 senior officers this year, compared to 64 officials last year.

“Price control strategy would have brought much more relief, if thousands of officers had been assigned to deal with greedy retailers,” a woman visiting the Water Pump market in Federal B Area told Dawn.

The spokesperson of Karachi Commissioner, Sattar Jawed said, “This year’s campaign against profiteers has so far been more impressive than last year’s”.

He said the commissioner had been reviewing price control efforts daily online with assistant commissioners, deputy commissioners and Mukhtarkars at the spots.

However, a random price survey reveals a different picture.

Market rates

For example, poultry live bird continued to sell at Rs510-560 per kg versus Rs420 per kg fixed on March 27, 2025 while meat rate is Rs760-820 per kg as against its official rate of Rs650 per kg.

Some retailers were seen charging Rs850-900 per kg for chest piece, while boneless rates were in the range of Rs1,100-1,200 per kg.

Prices of flour No2.5, fine and chakki flour were fixed on March 1, 2025 at Rs87, Rs92 and Rs100 per kg but retailers kept on selling them at Rs100, Rs110 and Rs120 per kg, respectively.

The price of chapati 100 grams, tandoori naan 120 grams, tandoori naan 140-150 grams and tandoor naan 180 grams were fixed at Rs10, Rs15, Rs18 and Rs23 per piece on March 1, 2025. However, consumers are purchasing them at Rs18 and Rs25, respectively, without checking their weight.

Big cow (beef) meat with and without bone is selling at Rs1,200 and Rs1,400 per kg as against the official rates of Rs750 and Rs950 per kg fixed on February 27, 2025.

Similarly, veal meat (bachia) is sold at Rs1,400 with bones and Rs1,600 per kg without bones in sharp contrast to control rate of Rs1,000 and Rs1,050 per kg.

The commissioner’s price of fresh milk fixed at Rs220 per litre still holds the ground in the entire official prices of various commodities for consumers.

Some retailers, after mixing additional water, are offering “Ramazan relief” by keeping the price at Rs200 per litre.

Some are offering one litre milk at Rs220 per litre along with half litre free.

Prices of fruit fluctuate on a daily basis.

Banana rates remained between Rs200-350 per dozen as compared to official price of Rs161 per dozen.

Guava is available at Rs200-300 per kg while its official rate is Rs127-130.

The official rate of Grade I melon (kharbooza) is Rs131 per kg but consumers are ready to pay even Rs150-200 per kg.

The maximum official rate of golden apple is Rs244 per kg while it is sold at Rs350-400 per kg.

Apple Kullu is available at Rs250-300 as against Rs205 per kg control rate.

In vegetables, potato and onion prices remain between Rs50-80 per kg as compared to its official rate of Rs29-40.

Capsicum, spring onions, spinach and cabbage prices in markets are Rs200-240, Rs150-200, Rs80-100 and Rs120 per kg while the officially fixed rates were Rs52, Rs92, Rs35 and Rs29 per kg.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2025