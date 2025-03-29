PTI, PML-N take their rivalry to mosque

SAHIWAL: An armed clash between two political rival groups in a mosque at 97/12-L village of Chichawatni tehsil left eight people injured, including a labourer, a passerby woman and three worshippers, after Friday prayers.

The village, 97/12-L, has a significant presence of the Raja clan, with one faction led by Raja Iqbal supporting the PTI and the other led by Raja Umer Talib backing the PML-N. The political rivalry between these groups has long been a source of tension in the village.

Eyewitnesses say that before Jumma prayers, heated words were exchanged between Raja Anjum Iqbal and Raja Umer Talib. As the prayers concluded, Anjum Iqbal and Najam Iqbal left the mosque, returning with firearms. They opened fire at Umer Talib and Usman Talib, who were offering additional prayers.

Upon hearing the gunfire, Raja Iqbal, father of Umer and Usman reached the scene and provided weapons to his sons, ensuing a crossfire between the two groups.

Eight left injured in armed clash

The indiscriminate firing forced many worshippers to flee the mosque, with some seeking shelter behind its pillars and in washrooms. Approximately 200-250 people were present in the mosque when the firing erupted.

During the firing that lasted for 15-20 minutes, several persons were injured, including Anjum Iqbal (30), Najam Iqbal (34), Raja Umer Talib (28) and three worshippers, Yasir Zaib (50), Saqib Saeed (40), and Arslan Aslem. A labourer, Shahzad (25) and a woman, Nasreen, wife of Raja Iqbal, who was passing by the mosque, were also hit by bullets.

Najam Iqbal was later shifted to the Sahiwal Teaching Hospital due to his critical condition. Eyewitnesses said that despite requests from worshippers and the prayer leader, both groups continued firing until their ammunition was exhausted.

On being informed, Okanwala Bangla police arrived at the scene and controlled the situation. The injured persons were transported to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Chichawatni, by Rescue 1122 teams.

Chchawatni DSP Taseer Riaz told Dawn that police arrested two suspects involved in the firing.

He said the footage from the CCTV cameras installed in the mosque would help determine which party initiated the violence.

Till the filing of this report, no FIR was registered, as both groups insisted on being the complainant against the other.

Investigation SP Mr Akhter said both sides would be booked under section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for violating the sanctity of a place of worship.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2025