E-Paper | March 29, 2025

PTI, PML-N take their rivalry to mosque

Our Correspondent Published March 29, 2025 Updated March 29, 2025 12:41pm
Jamia Masjid Noor in Chichawatni tehsil of Punjab’s Sahiwal district. — Photo by Shafiq Butt
Jamia Masjid Noor in Chichawatni tehsil of Punjab’s Sahiwal district. — Photo by Shafiq Butt

SAHIWAL: An armed clash between two political rival groups in a mosque at 97/12-L village of Chichawatni tehsil left eight people injured, including a labourer, a passerby woman and three worshippers, after Friday prayers.

The village, 97/12-L, has a significant presence of the Raja clan, with one faction led by Raja Iqbal supporting the PTI and the other led by Raja Umer Talib backing the PML-N. The political rivalry between these groups has long been a source of tension in the village.

Eyewitnesses say that before Jumma prayers, heated words were exchanged between Raja Anjum Iqbal and Raja Umer Talib. As the prayers concluded, Anjum Iqbal and Najam Iqbal left the mosque, returning with firearms. They opened fire at Umer Talib and Usman Talib, who were offering additional prayers.

Upon hearing the gunfire, Raja Iqbal, father of Umer and Usman reached the scene and provided weapons to his sons, ensuing a crossfire between the two groups.

Eight left injured in armed clash

The indiscriminate firing forced many worshippers to flee the mosque, with some seeking shelter behind its pillars and in washrooms. Approximately 200-250 people were present in the mosque when the firing erupted.

During the firing that lasted for 15-20 minutes, several persons were injured, including Anjum Iqbal (30), Najam Iqbal (34), Raja Umer Talib (28) and three worshippers, Yasir Zaib (50), Saqib Saeed (40), and Arslan Aslem. A labourer, Shahzad (25) and a woman, Nasreen, wife of Raja Iqbal, who was passing by the mosque, were also hit by bullets.

Najam Iqbal was later shifted to the Sahiwal Teaching Hospital due to his critical condition. Eyewitnesses said that despite requests from worshippers and the prayer leader, both groups continued firing until their ammunition was exhausted.

On being informed, Okanwala Bangla police arrived at the scene and controlled the situation. The injured persons were transported to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Chichawatni, by Rescue 1122 teams.

Chchawatni DSP Taseer Riaz told Dawn that police arrested two suspects involved in the firing.

He said the footage from the CCTV cameras installed in the mosque would help determine which party initiated the violence.

Till the filing of this report, no FIR was registered, as both groups insisted on being the complainant against the other.

Investigation SP Mr Akhter said both sides would be booked under section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for violating the sanctity of a place of worship.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

New CEC?
Updated 29 Mar, 2025

New CEC?

The ruling parties should avoid getting involved in another controversy around the ECP.
Balochistan violence
Updated 29 Mar, 2025

Balochistan violence

How long can the state allow this unending cycle of violence in Balochistan to continue?
Turkiye protests
29 Mar, 2025

Turkiye protests

DAILY protests have continued in Turkiye since the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on March 19. While the...
Fear tactics
Updated 28 Mar, 2025

Fear tactics

Under Peca amendments, regime has legal cover to bully and harass working journalists for taking adversarial positions.
Hints of hope
28 Mar, 2025

Hints of hope

PAKISTAN’S economic growth has slowed in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal year from a year ago as the...
Capacity issues
Updated 28 Mar, 2025

Capacity issues

Development of railway capacity to facilitate ordinary travellers does not seem to have been a priority for Pakistan.