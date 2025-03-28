E-Paper | March 28, 2025

Foolproof security for judiciary stressed

Malik Asad Published March 28, 2025 Updated March 28, 2025 07:50am

ISLAMABAD: The co­­mmittee formed under the revised National Action Plan has underscored the need for providing foolproof security to the judiciary. Under the directives from the prime minister, the committee convened its first meeting on Thurs­day to review counterterrorism measures, violent extremism, and legislative gaps.

Chaired by Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, the meeting was attended by provincial law ministers and the federal law secretary. A key issue discussed was the security of the judiciary, particularly in the pr­­ovinces, to ensure jud­ges can make decisions without external pressure.

The law minister underscored the critical need for judicial security, stating that safeguarding judges is essential for an independent and effective justice system. “Judges must be able to deliver verdicts fearlessly, especially in terrorism-related cases,” the minister asserted.

Mr Tarar also stressed the importance of capacity-building programmes for prosecutors and investigation officers to improve the legal process.

The meeting highlighted the need for modern forensic agencies and laboratories to support investigations.

The provincial representatives welcomed the federal government’s initiatives and agreed that legal reforms would be prioritised through mutual consultation.

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2025

