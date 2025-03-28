PDMA moves to address Cholistan water crisis

LAHORE: The Pro­vincial Disaster Manage­ment Authority (PDMA) on Thursday conducted a meeting to deal with the possible drought in Cholistan.

PDMA Director Gene­ral Irfan Ali Kathia chaired the meeting while deputy commissioners of Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar attended it through video link. The meeting revi­ewed measures to deal with the possible drought in Cholistan.

Cholistan Develop­ment Authority Managing Director Syed Tariq Mehmood Bukhari gave a briefing on the current water situation in their reservoirs. He said reservoirs were facing water shortage due to lack of rain last winter. “Water supply is being ensured in all areas through pipelines and bowsers,” he said.

PDMA DG Kathia said that there was 38 per cent less rainfall in Punjab in the last four months and all arrangements should be completed in adva­nce to deal with possible drought.

He said that the Cholistan administration should remain alert and all resources would be provi­ded to the administration.

He said additional funds would also be provided to deal with possible drought in Cholistan and all departments should be on alert.

The PDMA DG also issued instructions to the Health Department and Local Government in Cholistan for measures in advance and instructions were also issued to make provision of basic medicines to deal with possible drought situation.

He added that in case of emergency, the Livestock Department and the CDA chief should ensure water supply to cattle.

According to officials of the Indus River System Au­thority (Irsa), these pro­­vinces are experiencing extreme drought conditions.

Drought situation

Meanwhile, Chairper­son of the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change Sherry Rehman has expressed concern over the escalating drought situation in three provinces.

Senator Rehman emphasised that the current drought situation is not just the result of natural factors but is also heavily influenced by climate change and poor water management practices.

Irregular rainfall patterns, rising temperatures and extreme weather events are direct consequences of climate change, which has made water resource management even more critical.

Furthermore, inefficient water usage and distribution systems have compounded the crisis, preventing the country from fully utilising its water resources.

In light of these challenges, Mr Rehman called for greater responsibility in the use and distribution of water resources.

She reiterated that unilateral canal projects from the Indus River, without proper clarification and consensus, should not be initiated.

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2025