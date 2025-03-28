E-Paper | March 28, 2025

At El Salvador jail, Trump aide tells migrants ‘do not come’

AFP Published March 28, 2025 Updated March 28, 2025 07:51am
US SECRETARY of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, speaks during a tour of a jail in Tecoluca, El Salvador, as tattooed prisoners look out from their cell.—AFP
US SECRETARY of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, speaks during a tour of a jail in Tecoluca, El Salvador, as tattooed prisoners look out from their cell.—AFP

SAN SALVADOR: US President Donald Trump’s homeland security chief on Wednesday visited the mega-prison in El Salvador where hundreds of Venezuelan migrants have been deported under contested legal grounds.

Standing in front of a cell of inmates who were stripped to the waist, revealing their tattooed torsos, Kristi Noem recorded a message telling others that they risked the same consequences. “Do not come to our country illegally. You will be removed and you will be prosecuted,” she said at the maximum security Terrorism Confinement Centre (CECOT).

“Know that this facility is one of the tools in our toolkit that we will use if you commit crimes against the American people.” Trump invoked rarely used US wartime legislation in mid-March to bypass traditional deportation procedures and quickly flew 238 Venezuelans to El Salvador.

Washington accused them of all belonging to the Tren de Aragua criminal gang, which it has designated a “terrorist” organisation, but relatives and lawyers for several of the migrants say they have no connection to the group. The deportations took place despite a US federal judge, on the same day, ordering a temporary halt.

The Trump administration subsequently appealed the halt, but a three-judge panel ruled on Wednesday that it can remain in effect. On Monday, a law firm hired by Caracas filed a habeas corpus petition, demanding justification be provided for the migrants’ continued detention.

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fear tactics
Updated 28 Mar, 2025

Fear tactics

Under Peca amendments, regime has legal cover to bully and harass working journalists for taking adversarial positions.
Hints of hope
28 Mar, 2025

Hints of hope

PAKISTAN’S economic growth has slowed in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal year from a year ago as the...
Capacity issues
28 Mar, 2025

Capacity issues

TALK about disjointed development. Pakistan is now producing high-speed train coaches for its low-speed tracks....
Some progress
Updated 27 Mar, 2025

Some progress

The hard-won macroeconomic stability is only a short distance away from a deeper crisis.
Time to talk
27 Mar, 2025

Time to talk

IN an encouraging development, the government has signalled openness to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s ...
Black Sea truce
27 Mar, 2025

Black Sea truce

WHILE the Trump administration may have no problem with Israel renewing its rampage in Gaza, it is playing ...