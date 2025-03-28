E-Paper | March 28, 2025

Houthis fire missiles at Israeli airport, US ship

AFP Published March 28, 2025 Updated March 28, 2025 07:51am

SANAA: Houthis said on Thursday they targeted an Israeli airport and army site as well as a US warship, soon after Israel reported intercepting missiles launched from Yemen. The Houthis “targeted Ben Gurion airport... with a ballistic missile... and a military target” south of Tel Aviv, their military spokes­man Yahya Saree said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Israeli military said it intercepted two missiles launched from Yemen “prior to crossing into Israeli territory” after it activated air raid sirens across multiple areas, including Jerusalem. Saree said the rebels also “targeted hostile warships in the Red Sea, including the American aircraft carrier (USS Harry S) Truman,” which he said was “in retaliation to the ongoing US aggression.

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2025

