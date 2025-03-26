E-Paper | March 26, 2025

Power minister promises ‘good news’ on power tariff soon

APP Published March 26, 2025 Updated March 26, 2025 11:32am

ISLAMABAD: The prices of electricity would further decease in next few days and the prime minister would soon announce good news, Power Minister Awais Leghari said on Tuesday.

Speaking after the inauguration of the country’s first 120kW fast Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station, he reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting green energy.

EVs are the future of Pakistan, he said, adding that the power tariff for electric charging had been reduced from Rs71 to Rs39.

Electricity tariffs will also be reduced further, he added.

The minister called on the private sector to play its role in national development. The future can be greener and cleaner as compared to the past, he said.

Later, talking to mediapersons, Mr Leghari said the prices of electricity would further decease in next few days and the Prime Minister would soon announce good news.

He also refuted reports claiming that electricity tariff would not be lowered, saying, “We stand by our word and our promises are not like those of the previous government”.

He emphasized the government’s ongoing commitment to a cleaner, greener future and highlighted how initiatives like the fast-charging station are playing a crucial role in transforming Pakistan’s energy and transportation sectors.

Published in Dawn, March 26th, 2025

