Deportation of illegal immigrants discussed

ISLAMABAD: A high-powered state panel mandated to steer national campaign against illegal spectrum discussed matters related to illegal immigrants’ expulsion, hu­m­an smuggling, harsher punishment for beggars and digitisation of the FBR.

The Harden the State Committee, which met with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the chair on Monday, is also tasked with evolving and implementing relevant laws.

This was the second session of the high-powered body since it was constituted on Jan 28, in pursuance of the directions of the Apex Committee meeting held on Jan 3.

The meeting took place a week before the expiry of deadline set for the illegal aliens to voluntarily leave the country.

According to informed sources, matters related to the expulsion of illegal immigrants, human smuggling, harsher punishment for beggars as well as FBR’s digitisation came under discussion.

Other members of the committee include home ministers of all the four provinces, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Secretaries of interior and petroleum divisions, chairman of FBR, and representatives of the Inter-Services Intell­igence, Military Intelligence, Intell­igence Bureau, Military Operations’ directorate, Federal Investigation Agency and provincial counterterrorism departments are also part of the committee as its members.

