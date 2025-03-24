E-Paper | March 24, 2025

Telecom franchise owner arrested in Mianwali as PTA launches crackdown on illegal SIMs

Umaid Ali Published March 24, 2025 Updated March 24, 2025 04:30pm
Image showing some SIM cards. — Pixabay/Tomek
Image showing some SIM cards. — Pixabay/Tomek

The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested the owner of a telecom franchise allegedly involved in illegally issuing SIMs in Punjab’s Mianwali district, a press release said on Tuesday.

Last month, the FIA and the PTA arrested at least 54 people across the country while over 15,000 illegal SIMs were seized in separate joint raids carried out as part of an ongoing crackdown.

In a statement today, the PTA said it conducted a “successful raid on Ufone Franchise in Mianwali” in collaboration with the FIA’s Lahore Cyber Crime Circle.

“The franchise was found to be involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs. During the operation, 496 digital fingerprint impressions (single impressions), Biometric Verification System (BVS) devices, two scanners, and a laptop were seized,” the PTA said.

It added that the FIA team confiscated those items as evidence and the “franchise owner” was arrested with a first information report registered against him for further legal action.

“The FIA Cyber Crime Circle has launched an investigation to identify additional offenders,” the telecom regulatory authority said.

It highlighted that the raids are part of its ongoing efforts to prevent the circumvention of the Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS).

“This resolute and unwavering commitment underscores the authority’s dedication to eradicating the illegal issuance of SIMs,” the PTA asserted.

Last month, the FIA’s Rawalpindi Cyber Crime Circle detained a suspect from Lahore’s Gulshan Ali Colony for alleged involvement in the illegal sale of international SIMs.

In February, FIA (cybercrime wing) Additional Director General Waqaruddin Syed said as many as 44 suspects had been arrested from Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Peshawar, Sukkur and Abbottabad.

He further said a total of 8,363 international SIMs from the United Kingdom had been recovered, with 21 cases registered nationwide.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate action
Updated 24 Mar, 2025

Climate action

Waiting for outside help to arrive will only aggravate our climate challenges and not mitigate them.
TB burden
24 Mar, 2025

TB burden

AS the world observes World Tuberculosis Day, we confront the sombre fact that despite being both preventable and...
Unsafe passages
24 Mar, 2025

Unsafe passages

WRETCHED social conditions add an extra layer of cruelty to ordinary lives. The UN’s migration agency says that...
Judicial disputes
Updated 23 Mar, 2025

Judicial disputes

Public perceptions of the institution’s independence and neutrality have taken a hit due to bitter, public spats between senior judges.
Biased proposal
23 Mar, 2025

Biased proposal

PAKISTAN’S tax system is extortionist, unpredictable and unsupportive of investment and economic growth. It...
JFK files
23 Mar, 2025

JFK files

THE latest cache of declassified documents from what are known as the ‘Kennedy files’ have not really impressed...