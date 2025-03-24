Thailand’s digital race: Is your business ready to win?

Thailand’s ambition is clear: A 50pc digital economy by 2030. The government’s initiatives including “Thailand 4.0” and the National Digital Blueprint are laying the groundwork, and it demands immediate action from businesses.

Globally, 55pc of organisations rely on digital innovation to power their most profitable initiatives, while 76pc of business leaders worldwide recognise that digital transformation is essential for achieving both sustainability targets and broader business objectives.

This underscores the power of digital transformation to drive sustainable growth for businesses. The window of opportunity is closing; those who fail to integrate emerging technologies risk being left behind in a rapidly evolving market.

Fujitsu’s 2025 technology prediction highlights the key areas where strategic IT planning will be crucial for Thai businesses to succeed. We reveal a future where artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and advanced cyber security will redefine how businesses operate.

AI-powered efficiencies: AI is transitioning from a tool to a trusted partner. Agentic AI will empower businesses to automate tasks, reduce human intervention, and streamline workflows. Businesses will need to adapt their IT strategies to begin experimenting with agentic AI in responsibly and efficiently. Autonomous decision-making powered by AI agents can enhance efficiency and free up human resources for higher-value tasks.—

Published in Dawn, March 24th, 2025