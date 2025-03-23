E-Paper | March 23, 2025

Bodies of couple handed over to India by AJK authorities

Tariq Naqash Published March 23, 2025 Updated March 23, 2025 09:51am

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) authorities handed over the bodies of a young man and woman to their counterparts from India-held Jammu and Kashmir at Kaman Bridge in the Chakothi-Uri sector on Saturday.

The deceased — 23-year-old Yasir Hussain and 20-year-old Asia Bano — had reportedly jumped into the Jhelum River on March 5 in Uri after their families allegedly opposed their plans to marry.

Bano’s body was later recovered from the river in Lower Chattar, a neighborhood of Muzaffarabad, while Hussain’s body was found along the Jhelum River bank in Chinari, about 12 kilometers from the Chakothi-Uri crossing point. Photographs shared by police showed Hussain’s body entangled in ropes. It later emerged that his body had initially been spotted near Kaman Bridge on India held side on Thursday afternoon.

Rescue teams and police had attempted to retrieve it using ropes but were unsuccessful due to strong river currents. The body eventually drifted to the AJK side, where Chinari police recovered it from the riverbank.

After completing procedural formalities, Hattian Bala’s Assistant Commissioner Kamran Khan and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Raja Ilyas formally handed over the coffins to Indian authorities between 11:50am and 12:30pm, in the presence of military officials from both sides.

Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Judicial disputes
Updated 23 Mar, 2025

Judicial disputes

Public perceptions of the institution’s independence and neutrality have taken a hit due to bitter, public spats between senior judges.
Biased proposal
23 Mar, 2025

Biased proposal

PAKISTAN’S tax system is extortionist, unpredictable and unsupportive of investment and economic growth. It...
JFK files
23 Mar, 2025

JFK files

THE latest cache of declassified documents from what are known as the ‘Kennedy files’ have not really impressed...
Running on empty
Updated 22 Mar, 2025

Running on empty

World Water Day should remind country’s rulers that water crisis threatens the very survival of our future generations.
Another ultimatum
22 Mar, 2025

Another ultimatum

THESE are fraught times, but the government must still find it in its heart to be a little more accommodating....
Muzzled voices
22 Mar, 2025

Muzzled voices

A NEW era of censorship is upon us. The FIA’s arrest of journalist and founder of media agency Raftar, Farhan...