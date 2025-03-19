E-Paper | March 19, 2025

US releases final trove of secret John F. Kennedy assassination files

AFP Published March 19, 2025 Updated March 19, 2025 10:10am
President and Mrs John F. Kennedy, and Texas Governor John Connally ride through Dallas moments before Kennedy was assassinated on Nov 22, 1963. — Reuters/File Photo
President and Mrs John F. Kennedy, and Texas Governor John Connally ride through Dallas moments before Kennedy was assassinated on Nov 22, 1963. — Reuters/File Photo

The US National Archives on Tuesday released the final batch of files related to the assassination of president John F. Kennedy — a case that still fuels conspiracy theories more than 60 years after his death.

The move follows an executive order issued by President Donald Trump in January directing the unredacted release of the remaining files related to the assassinations of Kennedy, his brother, former attorney general Robert F. Kennedy, and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

“In accordance with President Donald Trump’s directive… all records previously withheld for classification that are part of the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection are released,” the Archives said in a statement on its website.

The National Archives has released millions of pages of records over the past decades relating to the assassination of then-president Kennedy in November 1963, but thousands of documents had been held back at the request of the Central Intelligence Agency and Federal Bureau of Investigation, citing national security concerns.

The Warren Commission that investigated the shooting of the charismatic 46-year-old president determined that it was carried out by a former Marine sharpshooter, Lee Harvey Oswald, acting alone.

But that formal conclusion has done little to quell speculation that a more sinister plot was behind Kennedy’s murder in Dallas, Texas, and the slow release of the government files has added fuel to various conspiracy theories.

Kennedy scholars have said the documents that were still held by the archives were unlikely to contain any bombshell revelations or put to rest the rampant conspiracy theories about the assassination of the 35th US president.

Documents related to the 1963 assassination of US president John F. Kennedy are displayed after they were released following an order from US President Donald Trump, in Washington DC on March 18, 2025. — Reuters/Carlos Barria/Photo illustration
Documents related to the 1963 assassination of US president John F. Kennedy are displayed after they were released following an order from US President Donald Trump, in Washington DC on March 18, 2025. — Reuters/Carlos Barria/Photo illustration

Oswald was shot by a strip club owner, Jack Ruby, on Nov 24, 1963 — two days after the Kennedy assassination — while being moved to a county jail.

Many of the records already released were raw intelligence, including scores of reports from FBI agents following up on leads that led nowhere.

Much of what they contained was also previously known, such as that the communist-obsessed CIA cooked up several outlandish plots to murder Cuba’s Fidel Castro.

Oswald defected to the Soviet Union in 1959 but returned to the United States in 1962.

Hundreds of books and movies such as the 1991 Oliver Stone film JFK have fueled the conspiracy industry, pointing the finger at Cold War rivals the Soviet Union or Cuba, the Mafia and even Kennedy’s vice president, Lyndon Johnson.

The release of the documents follows an October 26, 1992 act of Congress which required that the unredacted assassination records held in the National Archives be released in full 25 years later.

