New Zealand chasing 136 to win second Pakistan T20 on home ground

Captain Salman Agha top-scored with a rapid 46 as Pakistan posted 135-9 off 15 overs in the rain-reduced second T20 against New Zealand on Tuesday.

The home side will chase 136 in Dunedin to go 2-0 up in the five-match series after winning the opener by nine wickets in Christchurch on Sunday.

Salman launched a recovery after Pakistan were sent in and lost opener Hasan Nawaz without scoring for the second time in the series.

They were 19-2 in the fourth over before the skipper embarked on a 28-ball knock that featured four fours and three sixes.

Shadab Khan was aggressive in the middle order with 26 off 14 balls and Shaheen Shah Afridi was unbeaten on 22 off 14.

Four New Zealand bowlers took two wickets, including seamer Ben Sears and all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, who were both recalled, in place of Tim Robinson and Kyle Jamieson.

Pakistan’s one change was the introduction of seamer Haris Rauf for leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed.

The start was delayed for 90 minutes because of rain at University Oval.