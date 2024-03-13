DAWN.COM Logo

PCB announces schedule for New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan

Dawn.com Published March 13, 2024 Updated March 13, 2024 05:22pm

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced the schedule of New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan comprising five T20 internationals (T20I) matches in April, the cricket board said in a press release.

According to the press release, the Blackcaps will arrive in Islamabad on April 14 and will play the first three games of the tour on in Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Both sides would then move on to play the remaining two T20Is of series in Lahore.

The series between the sides will start on April 18 to April 27.

The Kiwis will be travelling to Pakistan for their third visit in a span of 17 months. Their first visit in December 2022 after 18 years saw two test draws while New Zealand won the ODI series 2-1. In April last year, the five-match T20I series ended in a 2-2 draw and Pakistan dominated the visitors in ODIs, claiming the series 4-1.

While quoting the PCB’s international cricket Director Usman Wahla, the press release stated that the series was a testament to the unwavering camaraderie between PCB and New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

“We are delighted to present the schedule for New Zealand men’s team tour to Pakistan 2024,” Wahla said.

“This tour symbolises the deep-rooted ties and mutual respect that define the relationship between our two cricketing nations,” he said.

“Our avid cricket fans and the people of Pakistan will welcome the New Zealand team again and we hope to have yet another competitive series which is a key part of our buildup to this year’s ICC T20 World Cup,” he added.

Schedule

  • 14 April — New Zealand arrive in Pakistan
  • 16-17 April — Training/practice
  • 18 April — 1st T20I, Rawalpindi
  • 20 April — 2nd T20I, Rawalpindi
  • 21 April — 3rd T20I, Rawalpindi
  • 25 April — 4th T20I, Lahore
  • 27 April — 5th T20I, Lahore

