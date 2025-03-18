E-Paper | March 18, 2025

Race to name creatures of Pacific Ocean as mining interest grows

AFP Published March 18, 2025 Updated March 18, 2025 07:49am

PARIS: In the cold, lightless Pacific Ocean deep, the seabed is scattered with metal-rich rocks coveted by miners — and huge numbers of strange and rare animals almost entirely unknown to science.

Researchers are scrambling to name thousands of these newly discovered species. The mining industry is pushing regulators to finalise rules that could open the way for extraction in parts of the vast Clarion-Clipperton Zone (CCZ), stretching between Hawaii and Mexico.

Once thought an underwater wasteland, the CCZ is now known to harbour an abundance of wildlife. They range from tiny worms in the muddy sediment, to floating sponges tethered to the rocks like aquatic balloons and a giant sea cucumber dubbed the “gummy squirrel”.

Campaigners say this biodiversity is the true treasure of Earth’s largest and least understood environment. They warn that mining could drive species into extinction before they have even been discovered.

Interest in mining the potato-sized “nodules”, which contain metals used in technologies such as smartphone touchscreens and rechargeable batteries, has opened the way for researchers to explore the CCZ.

“We have a far greater understanding of that part of the world than we would have had if we weren’t trying to exploit it,” said Tammy Horton at Britain’s National Oceanography Centre (NOC).

Scientists have scooped up sediment in box cores dropped from ships and deployed remote vehicles to take pictures and collect samples from the seafloor. A snapshot of any given patch of CCZ seafloor might show just a solitary brittle star, but researchers seldom see the same creature twice.

There are “huge numbers of rare species”, said Horton, adding that much of the diversity was among the creatures living in the mud. The nodules are also a unique habitat, like coral gardens in miniature.

‘First step’

The first stocktake of data from scientific explorations in the CCZ, published in 2023, found that some 90 percent of 5,000 animal species recorded were new to science.

The International Seabed Authority (ISA) has set a target for over a thousand species to be described by 2030 in the regions targeted by miners. The process is painstaking.

Where possible, each animal needs to be sketched, dissected and assigned a molecular “barcode” — a sort of DNA fingerprint that allows other researchers to identify it. It took Horton and a team of specialists a year to describe 27 of the hundred or more unnamed amphipods — a type of small crustacean. “The fundamental, basic, first step in any understanding of an environment is knowing what the animals are, how many of them there are and how wide their distribution is,” she said. This would map out a baseline for life in the abyssal plain, so that potential harm can be better understood. Conservation group Fauna & Flora has said risks range from damage to the ocean food web, to the potential for exacerbating

climate change — by churning up sediment that stores planet-heating carbon. The ISA is due to finalise the international seabed mining code this year, but much work needs to be done.

The oldest mining test site is a strip of CCZ seabed, ploughed in 1979. Daniel Jones, a NOC researcher who trawled the archives to pinpoint the location, said the test followed an CIA plot to recover a Russian nuclear submarine, using deep-sea mining as a cover story.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A new direction
Updated 18 Mar, 2025

A new direction

While kinetic response may temporarily disable violent actors, it will not address underlying factors providing ideological fuel to insurgencies.
BTK settlement
18 Mar, 2025

BTK settlement

WHEREVER the money goes, controversy follows. The PMLN-led federal government, which recently announced that it will...
Sugar crisis
18 Mar, 2025

Sugar crisis

GREED knows no bounds. But the avarice of those involved in the sugar business — from manufacturers to retailers...
NAP revival
Updated 17 Mar, 2025

NAP revival

This bloody cycle of violence will continue unless action is complemented with social, economic, political efforts in Balochistan and KP.
New reality
17 Mar, 2025

New reality

THE US retreat from global climate finance commitments could not have come at a worse time. Pakistan faces an...
Killer traffic
17 Mar, 2025

Killer traffic

MYSTERIOUS and unstoppable. It is these words that perhaps best describe the recent surge in traffic-related...