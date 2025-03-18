Man kills fasting mother over delay in breakfast in Punjab’s Gujrat

GUJRAT: A man allegedly killed his mother by hitting her head with an iron rod for a delay in serving him breakfast at Mararian village in Industrial Estate-2 police precincts on Monday.

As per police sources, Usman Nawaz asked his mother Razia Bibi to prepare breakfast for him.

However, Razia told her son to wait for a while as she was fasting and wanted to have some rest.

This infuriated Usman who hit his mother in the head with an iron rod, leaving her dead on the spot.

On being informed of the incident, police reached the spot, arrested the suspect and shifted the body to the Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital (ABSTH) for autopsy.

The police have registered a case against the suspect under section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code on the report of Farman Ali, the brother of Usman.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2025