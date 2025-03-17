Argentina’s cautionary tale; The Argentine case paints a foreboding picture for developing nations, like Pakistan, of the dangers of short-term fixes over deep structural reform

Argentina is one of the largest and most frequent borrowers of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The country first sought assistance from the IMF in the mid1950s and has since entered into over 20 separate arrangements.

Notably, during the 2001 economic crisis, Argentina secured one of the largest-ever IMF programmes, and the country again received a record $57billion loan in 2018 under former president Mauricio Macri. Hence, it is instructive for countries like Pakistan, another frequent user of IMF bailouts, to study and learn from Argentina’s history.

Argentina’s economic saga has been a rollercoaster of stunning recoveries and crushing crises over the past two decades — a narrative defined by bold interventions, mounting debt and an over-reliance on short-term fixes that mask deeper structural flaws.

Fast forward to early 2025, and the country still faces an outstanding IMF debt of roughly $44billion.

In a dramatic bid to tackle this burden, President Javier Milei issued an executive decree on 11 March, 2025 that pre-approved a new IMF loan agreement.

This decisive measure is aimed at accelerating negotiations, unlocking vital funds to bolster the central bank’s foreign currency reserves and easing stringent currency controls. The proposed deal offers a 10-year repayment period, complete with a grace period of four years and six months.

Critics have not spared the Milei administration for bypassing the need for dual-chamber parliamentary approval — by securing backing from just one legislative chamber, some argue that this move weakens institutional checks at a time of economic crisis. Yet, the government defends the decision, citing the urgency of stabilising an economy teetering on the edge.

The Argentine experience is not merely about striking numbers on a balance sheet — it is a dramatic narrative of ambition, mismanagement and the pitfalls of relying on external credit as a panacea for structural challenges.

The story begins in the aftermath of the 2001 collapse when Argentina plunged into chaos. Out of the wreckage rose Néstor Kirchner, whose pragmatic and interventionist policies restored market confidence. During his tenure (2003–2007), aggressive debt restructuring brought public debt down from peaks exceeding 100 per cent of GDP to around 30-35pc, while GDP growth consistently hovered at an impressive 8-9pc per annum. Inflation, once runaway, was tamed to an average of 8-10pc, and unemployment dropped from 15pc to roughly 8-10pc.

However, beneath these promising figures lay structural vulnerabilities that were never truly addressed. As economist Paul Krugman observed, the rapid debt reduction, though impressive, merely restored confidence without eliminating the inherent imbalances.

The baton was then passed to Cristina Fernández de Kirchner in 2007. With high hopes and an expanded interventionist agenda, her administration initially maintained robust growth at around 7-8pc.

But, as state control tightened and expansive fiscal policies took hold, inflation began its relentless ascent into the 20-25pc range.

The debt-to-GDP ratio, once stable, crept up to approximately 50pc by 2015. While official unemployment remained low, the growth of the informal sector and rising poverty levels — climbing from 25pc to nearly 30pc — painted a bleaker picture beneath the surface.

The subsequent era under Mauricio Macri (2015–2019) promised market-oriented reforms and a break from the past. Yet, his tenure delivered only modest GDP growth of 2-3pc per annum, while inflation soared to a staggering 40-50pc by 2018.

In a desperate bid to stabilise an economy under pressure, Macri’s government turned increasingly to external borrowing, ballooning the debt-to-GDP ratio to over 90pc. Critics warned that the harsh austerity measures attached to the $57bn IMF loan would only deepen Argentina’s woes by forcing fiscal consolidation at times when the economy desperately needed expansionary policies.

The crisis deepened during the presidency of Alberto Fernández, compounded by the shock of the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020, the country’s GDP contracted by an alarming 10pc, while inflation stubbornly hovered around 50pc per annum, eroding real incomes and consumer confidence.

With unemployment spiking above 12pc and poverty reaching nearly 40pc, Argentina found itself in an economic tailspin with little room for manoeuvre.

It is in this climate of fiscal desperation that Javier Milei emerged — a self-styled libertarian economist and political firebrand determined to overhaul Argentina’s economic policy.

Milei’s radical proposals include abolishing the central bank, drastically cutting government spending, and embracing a full free-market model.

His recent executive decree to pre-approve a new IMF loan underscores both his urgency and the high stakes of his reform agenda. Supporters herald his move as a pragmatic step toward securing short-term relief, while detractors warn of the perils of further entrenching Argentina in cycles of austerity and underinvestment.

At its core, Argentina’s economic odyssey is a cautionary tale for emerging markets worldwide. The nation’s recurring reliance on external credit, combined with chronic inflation and fiscal deficits, highlights the dangers of prioritising short-term fixes over deep structural reform.

As the cycle of boom and bust continues, the Argentine case serves as a stark reminder that without a steadfast commitment to sustainable economic policies — rooted in fiscal discipline, productivity enhancement, and institutional credibility — any recovery is likely to be temporary.

Ultimately, Argentina’s future hinges on its ability to confront these enduring challenges head-on. While temporary relief measures may ease the immediate pain, only a radical rethinking of economic policy can break the cycle of instability.

For the sake of its future and the well-being of its citizens, Argentina must dare to dream of a stable, prosperous tomorrow — and muster the resolve to turn that dream into reality.

The writer is former head of Citigroup’s emerging markets investments and author of ‘The Gathering Storm’

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, March 17th, 2025