SC committee formulates draft of fresh rules

ISLAMABAD: A four-judge committee, constituted by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi to conduct a thorough review of the Supreme Court Rules of 1980, has formulated a comprehensive draft of the Supreme Court Rules, 2025.

To enhance transparency, efficiency and overall effectiveness in judicial proceedings, CJP Afridi appointed Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Irfan Saadat Khan, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi as members of the committee.

The committee had invited proposals from judges as well as the Supreme Court office, and the bar councils and associations. During these meetings, the committee examined the proposals, best practices, structural gaps within the existing rules, and developed forward-looking recommendations that would enable the Supreme Court to embrace automation and digitalisation for its day-to-day operations.

After careful deliberation, the committee has formulated a comprehensive draft of the Supreme Court Rules, 2025. The draft focuses on optimising case management through digital platforms and expediting administrative tasks through automation.

By prioritising these measures, the Supreme Court seeks to reduce procedural delays, improve public access to judicial information and ensure that justice is dispensed swiftly and transparently in line with global standards.

The proposed amendments underscore the Supreme Court’s commitment to fostering efficiency, reinforcing procedural clarity, and staying responsive to the nation’s evolving requirements.

This newly formulated draft was formally handed over to the SC registrar for presentation to the CJP and judges of the apex court for further review and feedback. Once this consultative stage is complete, the proposal will be placed before the full court for final approval.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2025