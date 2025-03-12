E-Paper | March 12, 2025

Sehwan high school caught in crossfire

Mohammad Hussain Khan Published March 12, 2025 Updated March 12, 2025 05:01pm

Panic gripped Sehwan city when an armed group of people attacked a government boys high school on Wednesday, according to police.

Hyderabad Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Tariq Dharejo confirmed to Dawn that two groups of the Rind community were involved in some dispute and one of them resorted to firing on the school to settle their score with rivals. He said no casualty was so far reported.

“They attacked a teacher, Pir Mohammad Rind, but he remained unhurt. His motorbike was damaged and the attackers fled away,” DIG Dharejo added.

Jamshoro Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Zafar Siddiqui reached the scene and police from Dadu also arrived there.

Earlier in December of last year, 14 people had suffered wounds when rival groups of the Pararo community armed with sticks and iron rods clashed with each other over a land dispute in Kachi Abadi area, Sehwan town.

DIG Dharejo said that according to the latest reports, the firing was the result of a land dispute amongst the Rind community. Four people have been arrested, including Deedar Rind, Sarwa Rind, Roshan Rind, and Janar Rind for their alleged involvement in the shooting.

One submachine gun has also been recovered while a case would be lodged as well at Sehwan police station, according to the DIG.

A local journalist told Dawn that the assailants were said to be residents of Katchi Abadi Sehwan. The school that was attacked was the only high school in Sehwan.

People in the area were terrorised following the firing incident.

Last month, a minor student had shot at and injured his female teacher in a private school in Chak 32-JB, Faisalabad.

According to an FIR registered by Sandalbar police under sections 324 and 34 of the PPC, complainant Muhammad Bakhsh, father of the injured teacher, stated that during a farewell party hosted by eighth-grade students, Raja Aoun Saeed asked his classmate, Mirza Muhammad Dawood, to fire at their teacher, Hafza Bibi (21).

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

State Bank’s caution
Updated 12 Mar, 2025

State Bank’s caution

Easing monetary policy will be difficult for SBP without large, sustainable foreign capital inflows and structural tax reforms.
Syria massacre
12 Mar, 2025

Syria massacre

THERE were valid fears of sectarian and religious bloodshed when anti-Assad militants triumphantly marched into...
Too little, too late
12 Mar, 2025

Too little, too late

WHEN desperation reaches a point that a father has to end his life to save his daughter’s, the state has failed ...
Maulana’s message
Updated 11 Mar, 2025

Maulana’s message

The problem now is that most jihadi fighters, ideologues refuse to end their "struggle" on advice of state or mainstream clerics.
President’s speech
11 Mar, 2025

President’s speech

PRESIDENT Asif Zardari, addressing Monday’s joint session of parliament to mark the start of a new parliamentary...
Indian takeover
11 Mar, 2025

Indian takeover

BY the time the Champions Trophy final ended, the only indicators that the tournament had been hosted by Pakistan...