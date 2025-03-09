E-Paper | March 09, 2025

South Korea’s impeached president released from detention

AFP Published March 9, 2025 Updated March 9, 2025 10:53am

SEOUL: Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was released from detention on Saturday after a court voided his arrest on procedural grounds — but he remains under investigation over his declaration of martial law.

The suspended president, who was detained in a dawn raid in January on insurrection charges over his Dec 3 attempt to subvert civilian rule, walked out of the detention centre smiling, before bowing deeply before a small crowd of cheering supporters.

“I bow my head in gratitude to the people of this nation,” Yoon said in a statement released through his lawyers.

A day earlier, a court had cancelled his arrest warrant on technical and legal grounds — a decision that prosecutors probing Yoon said in a statement was “unjust”.

Yoon was freed after the prosecutors waived their right to appeal the court verdict, which was specifically about technical details of his detention on criminal charges.

Yoon also faces a separate Constitutional Court ruling on whether to uphold his impeachment and formally strip him from office, with the judges’ decision expected any day.

Prosecutors said that “given the Constitutional Court’s ruling and related considerations, the Prosecutor General has instructed the team to actively present its arguments before the trial court instead,” of appealing Yoon’s release from detention.

South Korea must hold a fresh presidential election within 60 days if Yoon is removed. The criminal case against him will continue even if he is formally stripped of office.

Yoon’s lawyers, who had filed a request to cancel his arrest last month arguing his detention was unlawful because the prosecution waited too long to indict him, hailed his release.

“The president’s release signifies the restoration of the rule of law,” his legal team said in a statement.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Banning groups
Updated 09 Mar, 2025

Banning groups

The state’s approach of banning groups, and then letting them operate with new monikers, must be revisited.
Targeting students
09 Mar, 2025

Targeting students

THE Trump administration’s mission to ‘Make America Great Again’ is well underway, and, in true Trumpian ...
Torkham dispute
09 Mar, 2025

Torkham dispute

THE Torkham crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan has remained closed for two weeks, after a dispute over border...
Miles to go
Updated 08 Mar, 2025

Miles to go

The realisation that a large part of Pakistan’s misfortunes is a consequence of women’s oppression is lost on the rulers.
Egyptian plan
08 Mar, 2025

Egyptian plan

AS the Gaza ceasefire faces an uncertain future, the Arab world has endorsed a new proposal for the occupied...
PIA taking off?
08 Mar, 2025

PIA taking off?

IN the second round, the government says it is going to make prospective buyers of PIA an offer they can’t refuse....