E-Paper | March 09, 2025

Banning groups

Editorial Published March 9, 2025 Updated March 9, 2025 08:33am

THE Punjab government has released a list of ‘banned outfits’, warning the public that giving money to these groups is a crime punishable under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. Numbering some 84 groups, the list mirrors a similar inventory of supposedly proscribed outfits maintained by Nacta.

While these organisations — ranging from religiously inclined and sectarian armed groups to ethno-nationalist separatists — are supposed to be out of commission, in many cases this is not true, and they operate with relative impunity.

The rationale behind the Punjab administration’s move seems to be the fact that as many people give zakat and other donations during the ongoing month of Ramazan, care should be taken so that people’s charity does not end up in the coffers of terrorists. While this is a noble aim, the bigger question is why such a large list of terrorist outfits still exists, and why these groups have not been permanently disabled.

As Pakistan faces multiple terrorist threats, the state’s approach of banning groups, and then letting them operate with new monikers, must be revisited if we are sincere in our counterterrorism endeavours. For example, some groups on the list have gone through several name changes since the Musharraf era: their names change, but their leaders, operatives and ideologies remain the same.

Moreover, while the state has banned sectarian groups, they still freely organise and hold massive rallies in Pakistan’s cities. Similarly, while those peacefully struggling for their rights get the rough end of the stick from the state, violent elements — such as the ladies and gentlemen of Islamabad’s Lal Masjid — are treated with kid gloves, with the state ‘negotiating’ with those who have threatened it on multiple occasions. Until this glaring disconnect is addressed, Pakistan can ban a thousand groups, but militant violence will not come down.

If the state has banned a group on paper, this means it has sufficient evidence of wrongdoing against it. The logical corollary should mean cases against the leaders and financiers of such violent groups, so that they are prosecuted and jailed. Though some jihadist leaders have been prosecuted, many others remain free. The battle against violent extremism will be a long and hard one, and will require long-term efforts such as promoting genuine moderation in society, as well as deradicalisation campaigns.

But the first steps of this long struggle must be defeating terrorist groups in the field, and ensuring that banned groups are actually banned. If groups are able to re-emerge under new names and continue their destructive activities, all efforts to fight terrorism will fail despite the loss of tens of thousands of precious civilian and security personnel’s lives.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2025

Counter terrorism
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Banning groups
Updated 09 Mar, 2025

Banning groups

The state’s approach of banning groups, and then letting them operate with new monikers, must be revisited.
Targeting students
09 Mar, 2025

Targeting students

THE Trump administration’s mission to ‘Make America Great Again’ is well underway, and, in true Trumpian ...
Torkham dispute
09 Mar, 2025

Torkham dispute

THE Torkham crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan has remained closed for two weeks, after a dispute over border...
Miles to go
Updated 08 Mar, 2025

Miles to go

The realisation that a large part of Pakistan’s misfortunes is a consequence of women’s oppression is lost on the rulers.
Egyptian plan
08 Mar, 2025

Egyptian plan

AS the Gaza ceasefire faces an uncertain future, the Arab world has endorsed a new proposal for the occupied...
PIA taking off?
08 Mar, 2025

PIA taking off?

IN the second round, the government says it is going to make prospective buyers of PIA an offer they can’t refuse....