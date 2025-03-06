E-Paper | March 06, 2025

Karachi cop arrested for allegedly leading luxury car theft gang: police

Imtiaz Ali Published March 6, 2025 Updated March 6, 2025 07:57pm

The police’s Anti-Vehicles Lifting Cell (AVLC) on Thursday claimed to have arrested a serving policeman who is the alleged “ring leader” of a gang involved in stealing luxury vehicles from posh areas of the metropolis, according to the AVLC Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bashir Ahmed Brohi.

He told Dawn.com that a stolen SUV belonging to a television actress and another car snatched from Ferozabad were recovered from a constable posted at the police’s Foreign Security Cell, along with an official weapon and narcotics.

“The suspect has confessed to having snatched over two dozen vehicles from posh areas,” Brohi said, adding that the stolen vehicles were being sold and sent to Balochistan.

The suspect, along with his accomplices, allegedly stole a Toyota Fortuner SUV from Darul Salam Society in Korangi on June 26, 2024, whose clear footage was available, the SSP said.

Brohi added that the gang allegedly snatched another Toyota Fortuner from Bukhari Commercial DHA in DHA Phase 6 on October 7, 2024. “After an encounter, Quetta police arrested one suspected member of the gang and had recovered that vehicle from their possession,” the SSP told Dawn.com.

Most recently, the gang allegedly stole a Toyota Fortuner belonging to an actress from Khayaban-i-Muhafiz on February 6, which has been recovered, SSP Brohi said. He added that a Suzuki Alto snatched at gunpoint in Ferozabad last year was also recovered.

“In addition to these three vehicles, the suspect revealed the theft of more than two dozen luxury cars” SSP Brohi said.

“Concerted efforts are underway to arrest remaining members of the gang.”

