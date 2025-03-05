E-Paper | March 05, 2025

Asian black bear rescued, treated in capital

Jamal Shahid Published March 5, 2025 Updated March 5, 2025 11:16am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) and global animal welfare organisation Four Paws rescued a three-year-old Asian black bear from the cruel dancing bear trade in Jhang.

Sunny was confiscated by local wildlife authorities in critical condition, showing severe signs of abuse and neglect. The bear was immediately provided with emergency medical care before being relocated to the IWMB Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre.

A veterinary examination revealed that Sunny’s teeth had been forcibly removed, a common and inhumane practice in the dancing bear trade, rendering her defenceless. She was also found to be emaciated and displaying signs of extreme anxiety.

“We are proud to have rescued Sunny and brought her to safety,” said Dr Amir Khalil, a veterinarian with Four Paws who led the emergency mission in Pakistan.

“The removal of the ring from her nose symbolises a significant moment - it was her last dance. Sunny is now officially retired.”

This rescue was part of Four Paws’ ongoing collaboration with the government to eradicate the cruel exploitation of bears for entertainment purposes, including dancing and baiting.

IWMB Chairperson Aisha Humera expressed gratitude to international organisations for their support in rescue operations. She said IWMB Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre served as a sanctuary for rescued animals, providing them with a safe and nurturing environment for recovery and rehabilitation.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2025

