Three Islamabad-based universities to open campuses in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Three major institutes of higher learning — National University of Sciences and Technology (Nust), National University of Technology (NUTECH) and Comsats University — will establish their campuses in Karachi, it emerged on Monday.

In a landmark move, Federal Minister for Education, Science and Technology Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has given approval for setting up campuses of Nust, NUTECH, and Comsats University in Karachi. This initiative aligns with the prime minister’s vision of expanding quality education, which is essential for the country’s economic growth, said a press statement issued by the ministry of education.

It mentioned that a temporary campus of Comsats University will be set up on Hub Road. Additionally, a Rs4.6 billion PC-1 has been submitted for the development of a dedicated campus for Comsats University.

However, the education ministry did not share any further details regarding the establishment of Nust and NUTECH campuses in Karachi.

It is worth mentioning that Dr Siddiqui, the chairman of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, hails from Karachi and the establishment of these campuses in the city would greatly benefit local students.

Sources in Comsats told Dawn that, in the past, several attempts were made to establish Comsats campuses in Sukkur, Gujar Khan and Dera Murad Jamali, but unfortunately, those projects could not be executed.

Currently, in addition to its main campus in Islamabad, Comsats University has six other campuses across the country, including in Wah, Abbottabad, Attock, Lahore, Sahiwal and Vehari. The establishment of a Comsats campus in Karachi is widely considered as a positive development.

Earlier in 2024, Dr Siddiqui had announced that the National College of Arts (NCA) and Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) would open their campuses in Karachi. He had inaugurated the Karachi chapter of the PIFD in November last.

Call for early appointment of CUI rector

However, besides this initiative, Dr Siddiqui also asked to ensure the early appointment of a rector for Comsats University Islamabad (CUI) to facilitate the smooth functioning of one of the country’s major public-sector universities, said a faculty member of Comsats.

The CUI has been facing administrative challenges, as it has been without a regular rector since July 2023. Several other key offices within the university are also being run through ad hoc arrangements. Recently, President Asif Ali Zardari, as the CUI chancellor, barred the acting rector from making any major policy decisions.

Last month, the Ministry of Science and Technology officially conveyed the president’s directive and stated that it has come to the notice of the chancellor’s office that the acting rector of CUI is making significant decisions, including appointments and promotions of teaching and non-teaching staff, especially for positions of BS-17 and above in CUI.

The letter further stated that the President of Pakistan/Chancellor, CUI, has directed that the acting rector shall not make any appointments or promotions of teaching and non-teaching staff to prevent further legal complications.

The appointment of a permanent rector for CUI has faced prolonged delays. The university has been functioning under an ad hoc arrangement since July 2023, when the then rector, Dr Mohammad Afzal, stepped down. Subsequently, then president Arif Alvi appointed Dean Dr Sajid Qamar as a temporary rector, a position he continues to hold.

Recently, the National Assembly Standing Committee on Science and Technology, chaired by MNA Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood, had urged the government to expedite the appointment of a permanent rector to ensure effective decision-making and long-term planning at the university.

Apart from the rector’s position, several other key administrative posts, including those of registrar, treasurer and controller of examinations, are also being managed on a temporary basis. Additionally, many deans are serving in acting capacities.

In September last year, following a competitive process and interviews, a panel of three educationists was recommended to the president’s office for the final selection of a rector. After an extensive review, President Zardari, as the chancellor of Comsats, approved Dr Shahid Munir’s appointment and the Ministry of Science and Technology issued a notification confirming his selection on Sept 23, 2024.

However, Dr Munir did not assume the role, as he was appointed vice chancellor of the University of Engineering and Technology Lahore on the same day. Since then, the appointment process for a new rector remains incomplete, raising concerns about the university’s administrative stability.

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2025