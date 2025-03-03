E-Paper | March 03, 2025

In a first, private US spaceship lands upright on Moon

AFP Published March 3, 2025 Updated March 3, 2025 09:51am
This handout photograph taken and released by Firefly Aerospace on March 2, 2025, shows the Firefly’s Blue Ghost lander’s shadow on the Moon’s surface during its lunar landing as part of the Ghost Mission 1. — AFP
This handout photograph taken and released by Firefly Aerospace on March 2, 2025, shows the Firefly’s Blue Ghost lander’s shadow on the Moon’s surface during its lunar landing as part of the Ghost Mission 1. — AFP

WASHINGTON: A US company successfully landed its spacecraft on the Moon on Sunday, marking only the second private mission to achieve the milestone — and the first to do so upright.

Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost Mission 1 touched down shortly after 3:34am US Eastern Time (01:34pm PKT) near Mons Latreille, a volcanic formation in Mare Crisium on the Moon’s northeastern near side.

“Y’all stuck the landing, we’re on the Moon,” an engineer at mission control in Austin, Texas, called out as the team erupted in cheers.

CEO Jason Kim confirmed that the spacecraft was “stable and upright” — in contrast to the first private landing last February, which came down sideways.

“We’re on the Moon!” Nicky Fox, associate administrator for Nasa’s science mission directorate, rejoiced.

The first image from the lander revealed the rocky, pockmarked terrain it had to autonomously navigate in order to select its touchdown spot, having slowed down from thousands of miles per hour to just two mph.

Nicknamed “Ghost Riders in the Sky,” the mission is part of a Nasa-indu­stry partnership aimed at reducing costs.

Designed to operate for a full lunar day (14 Earth days), Blue Ghost is expected to capture high-definition imagery of a total eclipse on March 14, when Earth blocks the Sun from the Moon’s horizon. On March 16, it will record a lunar sunset.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Aid dependency
Updated 03 Mar, 2025

Aid dependency

Govts need to increase funding in critical areas such as healthcare that have been affected by USAID shake-up.
Failing women
03 Mar, 2025

Failing women

OUR justice system has truly failed to protect women, a recent SSDO report has revealed. With conviction rates...
Cold world
03 Mar, 2025

Cold world

WESTERN countries do not have a heart for poor, non-white migrants. A recent BBC News report comprising leaked ...
The vanquished
Updated 02 Mar, 2025

The vanquished

A system of justice that is publicly perceived to be skewed cannot deliver judgements that the public will accept unquestioningly as objective and just.
Cricket overhaul
02 Mar, 2025

Cricket overhaul

PAKISTAN’S team management has pleaded for time and patience. Cricket head coach Aaqib Javed took responsibility...
Local representation?
02 Mar, 2025

Local representation?

THE disdain that major political parties harbour towards local governments is no secret. No party in power wants to...