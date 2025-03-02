Two local JUI-F leaders killed in Zehri

KHUZDAR: Two leaders of JUI-F Balochistan were killed in the Zehri area of Khuzdar district on Saturday, according to officials.

The JUI-F leaders, Wa­­dera Ghulam Sarwar and Molvi Amanullah, were on their way home in Tarsani area of Zehri when unknown assailants riding motorcycles opened fire on them with automatic weapons.

Both died on the spot after being shot multiple times.

The security guard of one of the leaders also received bullet injuries.

Levies shifted the bodies and injured to a local hospital as the killers managed to escape.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack, which Levies officials described as target killing. An investigation has been launched.

The bodies were handed over to the families after completing medico-legal formalities.

The central spokesman of JUI-F, Aslam Ghori, condemned the killings and demanded the im-mediate arrest of the attackers.

