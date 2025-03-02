E-Paper | March 02, 2025

Two local JUI-F leaders killed in Zehri

Abdul Wahid Shahwani Published March 2, 2025 Updated March 2, 2025 06:11am

KHUZDAR: Two leaders of JUI-F Balochistan were killed in the Zehri area of Khuzdar district on Saturday, according to officials.

The JUI-F leaders, Wa­­dera Ghulam Sarwar and Molvi Amanullah, were on their way home in Tarsani area of Zehri when unknown assailants riding motorcycles opened fire on them with automatic weapons.

Both died on the spot after being shot multiple times.

The security guard of one of the leaders also received bullet injuries.

Levies shifted the bodies and injured to a local hospital as the killers managed to escape.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack, which Levies officials described as target killing. An investigation has been launched.

The bodies were handed over to the families after completing medico-legal formalities.

The central spokesman of JUI-F, Aslam Ghori, condemned the killings and demanded the im-mediate arrest of the attackers.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2025

