E-Paper | September 29, 2024

BNP leader killed, cousin injured in Quetta shooting

Saleem Shahid Published September 29, 2024 Updated September 29, 2024 07:11am

QUETTA: A senior leader of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), Agha Khalid Shah, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Quetta on Saturday, while his cousin was injured in the attack.

Police officials said the incident occurred in the Killi Geo area on Kirani Road when armed attackers on motorcycles opened fire on Mr Shah and his cousin as they passed through the area. Both men sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

“Agha Khalid Shah and his cousin were both critically injured in the attack,” a police official said, adding that they were rushed to Civil Hospital Quetta, where Mr Shah later died of wounds.

The attackers fled the scene immediately after the shooting. The injured man, identified as Gharib Shah, remains hospitalised.

Police launch manhunt for attackers

Agha Khalid Shah was a senior BNP-M figure and a member of the party’s central committee. Police have not yet determined the motive behind the attack. “We are investigating the tragic incident,” a senior police officer said, adding that efforts were underway to trace the perpetrators.

Mr Shah’s body was handed over to his family after the completion of medico-legal formalities.

Upon hearing of the attack, a large number of BNP workers and supporters gathered at the hospital to mourn the loss of their leader.

Ghulam Nabi Marri, a member of BNP’s Central Executive Committee and president of the party’s Quetta chapter, announced that Mr Shah’s funeral prayers would be held on Sunday (today) at Killi Geo.

Mr Marri condemned the killing, stating that the party would not forget Mr Shah’s sacrifices. He also called for the immediate arrest of the attackers and their swift prosecution.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Heart of the matter
29 Sep, 2024

Heart of the matter

AS World Heart Day is observed today with the theme ‘Use Heart for Action’, Pakistan faces a growing epidemic of...
A close watch
29 Sep, 2024

A close watch

THE IMF Executive Board’s stress on the importance of “vigilant monitoring” of its new $7bn programme’s...
Nasrallah’s murder
Updated 29 Sep, 2024

Nasrallah’s murder

Israel’s bloodlust has brought the world to the brink of a massive conflagration.
World News Day
Updated 28 Sep, 2024

World News Day

Newsrooms must work on rebuilding readers’ trust. Journalists should build bridges, not divisions, through compassionate, sincere storytelling.
Fake encounters
Updated 28 Sep, 2024

Fake encounters

Police forces in all provinces must take a strong stand against the culture of encounters, and ensure that LEAs’ personnel operate by the book.
National wound
28 Sep, 2024

National wound

PAKISTAN has been plagued with the ulcer of missing persons for decades now, leaving countless families in anguish...