E-Paper | March 02, 2025

Talks for permanent Gaza truce inconclusive

Agencies Published March 2, 2025 Updated March 2, 2025 07:50am

GAZA CITY: While the first phase of the Gaza truce drew to a close on Saturday, negotiations on the next stage, which should secure a permanent ceasefire, have so far been inconclusive.

Hamas has made it clear that no Gaza ceasefire talks on the second phase were happening as it rejected “Israel’s formulation” to extend the first stage, Al Jazeera reported.

However, the Palestinian group reaffirmed keenness to complete the remaining stages of the ceasefire agreement, leading to “a permanent ceasefire, full withdrawal of the occupation forces from the Gaza Strip, reconstruction and lifting the siege”.

In a letter to the Arab League summit, due to be held on March 4, Hamas said: “We categorically reject the attempt to impose any non-Palestinian projects or forms of administration or the presence of any foreign forces on the territory of the Gaza Strip.”

Israel’s negotiating delegation returned from Cairo on Saturday and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was scheduled to meet his security team, according to local media.

On the other hand, the US announced its approval of the sale of more than $3bn in munitions, bulldozers and related military equipment to Israel.

As the deadline for the initial ceasefire that took effect on Jan 19 was about to expire, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the truce “must hold”, asking the parties to “spare no effort” to avoid a breakdown of the agreement. He warned against a return to hostilities in Gaza, saying such an outcome would be ‘catastrophic’. He said a permanent ceasefire and the release of all prisoners were essential to averting more devastating consequences for people.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The vanquished
Updated 02 Mar, 2025

The vanquished

A system of justice that is publicly perceived to be skewed cannot deliver judgements that the public will accept unquestioningly as objective and just.
Cricket overhaul
02 Mar, 2025

Cricket overhaul

PAKISTAN’S team management has pleaded for time and patience. Cricket head coach Aaqib Javed took responsibility...
Local representation?
02 Mar, 2025

Local representation?

THE disdain that major political parties harbour towards local governments is no secret. No party in power wants to...
Exceptional Assembly
Updated 01 Mar, 2025

Exceptional Assembly

Both the govt and the NA remained completely unbothered by public perceptions in their first year.
Haqqania bombing
Updated 01 Mar, 2025

Haqqania bombing

If the seminary attack is indeed traced to IS, it would signal a fresh security challenge in KP.
Blood and drugs
01 Mar, 2025

Blood and drugs

FREQUENT news stories about bone-chilling murders show that the face of crime is changing — there is a marked rise...