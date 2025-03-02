Talks for permanent Gaza truce inconclusive

GAZA CITY: While the first phase of the Gaza truce drew to a close on Saturday, negotiations on the next stage, which should secure a permanent ceasefire, have so far been inconclusive.

Hamas has made it clear that no Gaza ceasefire talks on the second phase were happening as it rejected “Israel’s formulation” to extend the first stage, Al Jazeera reported.

However, the Palestinian group reaffirmed keenness to complete the remaining stages of the ceasefire agreement, leading to “a permanent ceasefire, full withdrawal of the occupation forces from the Gaza Strip, reconstruction and lifting the siege”.

In a letter to the Arab League summit, due to be held on March 4, Hamas said: “We categorically reject the attempt to impose any non-Palestinian projects or forms of administration or the presence of any foreign forces on the territory of the Gaza Strip.”

Israel’s negotiating delegation returned from Cairo on Saturday and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was scheduled to meet his security team, according to local media.

On the other hand, the US announced its approval of the sale of more than $3bn in munitions, bulldozers and related military equipment to Israel.

As the deadline for the initial ceasefire that took effect on Jan 19 was about to expire, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the truce “must hold”, asking the parties to “spare no effort” to avoid a breakdown of the agreement. He warned against a return to hostilities in Gaza, saying such an outcome would be ‘catastrophic’. He said a permanent ceasefire and the release of all prisoners were essential to averting more devastating consequences for people.

