Mansehra police bust honey-trap gang for extortion

Mansehra police arrested a three-member gang, including a woman, for filming a coerced explicit video of a citizen at gunpoint and blackmailing him for money, officials said on Thursday.

Mansehra District Police Officer Shafiullah Gandapur said, “The gang has been busted by Balakot police, which seized money and weapons from the suspects’ possession.”

Balakot Station House Officer (SHO) Faisal Khalil said he and his team carried out a major operation and arrested the gang.

“Three suspects made an indecent video of a resident of Malkan at gunpoint and later blackmailed him, extorting Rs643,000 from him.”

According to DPO Gandapur, the victim submitted an application to the police for legal action against the gang, who lured him with the help of a woman and then recorded an explicit video without his permission. “The victim paid the gang after they blackmailed him,” he added. “Police have arrested the suspects.”

The police also recovered the extorted amount from the suspect’s possession, while a pistol used in the incident was also recovered.

DPO Gandapur said that Mansehra police were at the forefront of protecting the lives and property of citizens and taking action against criminal elements.

He appreciated the police’s timely action and emphasised that strict legal action would be taken against the elements involved in blackmailing citizens and illegal activities.

“Further interrogation into the case is being continued,” he said.