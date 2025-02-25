E-Paper | February 25, 2025

Rain delays toss in South Africa-Australia Champions Trophy match

AFP | Reuters Published February 25, 2025 Updated February 25, 2025 02:16pm
Groundstaff pull rain covers on the pitch before the match. — Reuters
Groundmen cover the pitch as it rains before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international cricket match between Australia and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 25. — AFP
Rain and wet outfield delayed the toss in the Champions Trophy Group B match between Australia and South Africa, with covers on at the Rawalpindi Stadium on Tuesday.

Umpires Chris Gaffaney and Richard Kettleborough inspected the conditions under light drizzle before deciding to delay the toss, which had been scheduled for 1:30pm.

The weather forecast suggested the rain could continue for much of the day.

Australia beat England while South Africa defeated Afghanistan in their opening matches of the 50-over tournament.

India and New Zealand have qualified for the semi-finals from Group A while title-holders Pakistan and Bangladesh crashed out of the tournament.

