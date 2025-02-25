Rain delays toss in South Africa-Australia Champions Trophy match

Rain and wet outfield delayed the toss in the Champions Trophy Group B match between Australia and South Africa, with covers on at the Rawalpindi Stadium on Tuesday.

Umpires Chris Gaffaney and Richard Kettleborough inspected the conditions under light drizzle before deciding to delay the toss, which had been scheduled for 1:30pm.

The weather forecast suggested the rain could continue for much of the day.

Australia beat England while South Africa defeated Afghanistan in their opening matches of the 50-over tournament.

India and New Zealand have qualified for the semi-finals from Group A while title-holders Pakistan and Bangladesh crashed out of the tournament.