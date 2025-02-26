Trump administration to take control of media access at White House

WASHINGTON: The White House announced on Tuesday that it would decide which journalists get access to President Donald Trump’s events _ removing the power from an independent association of media outlets that has done so for decades.

The move comes amid a legal battle with the Associated Press news agency, which the White House has barred from events in spaces such as the Oval Office and Air Force One in a row over naming of the Gulf of Mexico.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the White House Correspondents Associa­tion (WHCA) had “long dictated” which journalists were in the “pool,” the small group of journalists given access to “intimate spaces”.

“Not anymore. I am proud to announce that we are going to give the power back to the people who read your papers, who watch your television shows and who listen to your radio stations,” Leavitt said.

Leavitt said “legacy outlets” would still be allowed to join the press pool, but that access would also be opened to “deserving outlets who have never been allowed to share in this awesome responsibility”.

Published in Dawn, February 26th, 2025