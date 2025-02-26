Minor student shoots teacher at Faisalabad school function

TOBA TEK SINGH: A minor student shot at and injured his female teacher in a private school in Chak 32-JB, Faisalabad.

According to an FIR registered by Sandalbar police under sections 324 and 34 of the PPC, complainant Muhammad Bakhsh, father of the injured teacher, stated that during a farewell party hosted by eighth-grade students, Raja Aoun Saeed asked his classmate, Mirza Muhammad Dawood, to fire at their teacher, Hafza Bibi (21).

Dawood fired, hitting the teacher in the leg. She was shifted to Allied Hospital.

A police spokesperson said the main suspects had been arrested, and raids were underway to arrest his accomplice. Police were investigating the motive behind the attack and the source of the weapon.

KILLED: A woman was murdered in Faisalabad’s Razabad locality on Tuesday after she refused to marry the suspect.

Reports said Safdar Ali wanted to marry Shakeela Bibi, but she rejected his proposal.

Enraged, Safdar and two unidentified accomplices attacked her near Lahori Chowk with sharp weapons. She suffered injuries and was rushed to Allied Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

In the same locality, five members of a family were injured in indiscriminate firing by their neighbours following a fight between children.

Reports said after the quarrel, Ali Raza and his two accomplices opened fire and injured Malik Muhammad Irfan (28), his son Saqlain Ali (10), his daughter Mehak Shehzadi (8), Parveen Javed (45) and Husnain Majeed (19). They were shifted to Government General Hospital, Ghulam Muhammadabad.

MURDER: A petrol pump owner was killed, while a hotel owner was critically injured in an attack by seven men over a minor dispute on Tuesday at a filling station on Samundri Road, Gojra.

Reports said Muhammad Faisal of Mohalla Hasnia Colony and his six accomplices went to the petrol station for a car wash. A dispute erupted over whose turn it was, leading to an exchange of words with petrol station owner Mudassar Hanif Baryar (25).

The suspect opened fire, seriously injuring Mudassar and Abdullah, the owner of an adjacent hotel.

Both were rushed to Gojra THQ Hospital, where Mudassar succumbed to his injuries. Abdullah was later referred to Faisalabad’s Allied Hospital.

Published in Dawn, February 26th, 2025