E-Paper | February 25, 2025

29 dead due to hail, rain in Afghanistan: officials

AFP Published February 25, 2025 Updated February 25, 2025 10:10pm
Afghan residents shovel mud following flash floods after heavy rainfall at Pesgaran village in Dara district, Panjshir province, Afghanistan on July 15, 2024. — AFP/File
Twenty-nine people died in two provinces in Afghanistan due to hail and heavy rain, officials said on Tuesday.

“Twenty-one people were killed and six others were injured” because of hail in western Farah province, said Mohammad Israel Sayar, head of the province’s Disaster Management Department.

The victims are members of two families who had gone for a picnic, he said.

In southern Kandahar, the local disaster management department said in a statement that eight people — including women and children — were killed in several locations due to heavy rain.

“Today, four women who were busy washing clothes were swept away by floodwaters … and only one woman survived,” the statement said.

It added that a child drowned in Kandahar while a roof collapsed on a family killing one woman and three children.

Among the poorest countries in the world after decades of war, Afghanistan is particularly exposed to the effects of climate change, which scientists say is spurring extreme weather.

It is ranked as the country that is the sixth most vulnerable to climate change.

Drought, floods, land degradation and declining agricultural productivity are key threats, the UN development agency’s representative in Afghanistan, Stephen Rodriques, said in 2023.

Flash floods in May last year killed hundreds and swamped swathes of agricultural land in Afghanistan, where 80 per cent of people depend on farming to survive.

