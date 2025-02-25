KARACHI: The All Pakis­tan Newspapers Society has announced the winners of the 24th APNS Journalist Awards, with Dawn claiming top honours in four categories.

According to a press release issued on Monday, the award ceremony will be graced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as chief guest, who is expected to give away awards to the winners.

Novelist Mohammad Hanif, writing for Dawn’s Eos Magazine, has won the award for best feature (En­­­glish), Rohait Bhagwant won for best cartoon, while Naziha Syed Ali and Muhammad Akbar Notezai will jointly receive the award for best investigative report for two separate reports. Additio­nal­­ly, Mr Notezai has also cla­i­med top honours in the category of best investigative report (Environ­men­tal/Conser­vation/Gender).

Winners in other categories include: Munawar Ali Rajput, Jang, for best feature (Urdu); Wahid Paras Hisbani, Ibrat Magazine, for best feature (Regional Languages); Sa­­lman Masood, The Nation, for best column (English); Razia Fareed, Jang, and Nusrat Javed, Nawa-i-Waqt, for best column (Urdu); Ali Muhammad Memon, Kawish, and Mir Qaim Khan Talpur, Ibrat, won for best column (Regional Languages).

Saleem Ullah Siddiqui, Daily Jang, won the award for best investigative repo­­rt (Business/Economic), while the honour for best photograph went to Jalaluddin Qureshi of The Express Tribune.

