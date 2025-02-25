E-Paper | February 25, 2025

Actions of SC regular bench in contempt case challenged

Malik Asad Published February 25, 2025 Updated February 25, 2025 07:57am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday alleged that an SC bench, headed by senior puisne judge Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, ‘overreached the jurisdiction’ in contempt matter, undermining the Supreme Court’s (Practice and Procedure Act) committee and thus disrupting the handling of constitutional cases.

In an intra-court appeal filed under Section 19 of the Contempt of Court Ordinance 2003, the federal government challenged the jurisdiction and actions of the bench, headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, in a case involving constitutional interpretation and contempt proceedings.

The appeal arises from an SC order in the contempt proceedings where the court discharged a show-cause notice issued against Additional Registrar (Judicial) Nazar Abbas.

The law secretary, representing the federation, expressed dissatisfaction over the court decision, arguing that the order overreached the court’s contempt jurisdiction under Article 204.

Govt accuses Justice Mansoor-led SC bench of undermining constitutional committee

The federation raised several critical legal questions in its appeal. It questioned “whether the court exceeded its jurisdiction by addressing issues beyond the scope of the contempt proceedings, particularly in relation to the powers of committees constituted under the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023, and Article 191A(4) of the Constitution?

“Whether a regular bench of the Supreme Court can assume the jurisdiction of a constitutional bench, especially in light of the Constitution (26th Amendment) Act, 2024, which limits the regular bench’s authority to examine constitutional amendments?

“Whether the court indirectly reviewed the constitutionality of the 26th Amendment while determining its jurisdiction to hear the case, a move the federation argues is impermissible under Article 175 of the Constitution.”

On Jan 13, the case was initially heard by a three-member bench, where objections were raised regarding the bench’s jurisdiction to hear constitutional challenges.

The matter was first adjourned to Jan 27. However, one of the judges recused himself from hearing the matter after which the case was rescheduled to Jan 20. The bench declared the matter “part heard” and specified the composition of the bench for the next hearing.

Meanwhile, a committee meeting held under the SC (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023, decided that the case should be referred to a constitutional bench as per Article 191A(4).

However, the bench, headed by Justice Shah, questioned the additional registrar (judicial) about the fixing of the case, leading to contempt proceedings against him.

On Jan 27, the court discharged the show-cause notice in the contempt proceedings, prompting the federation to file the current appeal.

The federation in its appeal argued that the court’s order undermined the authority of the committees established under the SC (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023, and Article 191A(4). It contended that the court actions not only rendered these committees redundant but also disrupted the mechanism for handling constitutional cases. The federation requested the Supreme Court to set aside the impugned order of Jan 27.

Published in Dawn, February 25th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

All out
25 Feb, 2025

All out

PAKISTAN cricket captain Mohammad Rizwan’s assessment was brutal — it could not have been any other way. At ...
Bearing the brunt
25 Feb, 2025

Bearing the brunt

FOR the past several months, we have repeatedly been told by the prime minister and his cabinet that the government...
Afghan resettlement
25 Feb, 2025

Afghan resettlement

AFGHAN refugees who fled their country after the Taliban took over in 2021, and who hoped to resettle in the West,...
Taliban divisions
Updated 24 Feb, 2025

Taliban divisions

The only workable solution lies in Mullah Akhundzada loosening his iron grip on the country.
Oblivious to drought
24 Feb, 2025

Oblivious to drought

PAKISTAN faces two types of drought: one caused by dry weather or lower-than-normal rainfall, and the other ...
Digital children
24 Feb, 2025

Digital children

AS most parents with young children will agree, the easiest way to pacify a bawling child is to hand them a...