E-Paper | February 24, 2025

Ex-German star footballer Ozil goes into Turkish politics with ruling party

AFP Published February 24, 2025 Updated February 24, 2025 08:52pm
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Arsenal player Mesut Ozil in London, Britain, May 13, 2018. — Reuters/File
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Arsenal player Mesut Ozil in London, Britain, May 13, 2018. — Reuters/File

Former Germany, Real Madrid and Arsenal star Mesut Ozil, who retired in 2023, was elected on Sunday to the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) party of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the party announced.

The German-born 2014 World Cup winner became a member of the AKP’s central council at a congress in Ankara where Erdogan was re-elected for the ninth time as head of the conservative party which has ruled Turkey since 2002.

Ozil, who ended his club career in Istanbul, is a longtime Erdogan supporter, having chosen him as his best man in 2019 for his wedding to a former Miss Turkey, Amine Glse.

A photo of Ozil and Erdogan with former Germany teammate Ilkay Guendogan, also of Turkish origin, caused controversy, with Berlin accusing the Turkish head of state of repressive drift, while Ozil was criticised by the German far right.

Ozil, previously held up as a symbol of a multicultural Germany, turned his back on the German national team, accusing the German Football Association of racism.

After months of silence over a controversial photograph with Erdogan in 2018, Ozil erupted.

The former Arsenal midfielder posted a stinging four-page statement taking aim at German Football Association (DFB) bosses, sponsors and the media.

Ozil blamed the DFB management, in particular its president Reinhard Grindel, for failing to side with him against his critics.

“In the eyes of Grindel and his supporters, I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose,” Ozil had written.

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Taliban divisions
Updated 24 Feb, 2025

Taliban divisions

The only workable solution lies in Mullah Akhundzada loosening his iron grip on the country.
Oblivious to drought
24 Feb, 2025

Oblivious to drought

PAKISTAN faces two types of drought: one caused by dry weather or lower-than-normal rainfall, and the other ...
Digital children
24 Feb, 2025

Digital children

AS most parents with young children will agree, the easiest way to pacify a bawling child is to hand them a...
The long wait
Updated 23 Feb, 2025

The long wait

Pakistan’s fundamental problem is that two of its most important leaders still cannot get over themselves.
Defending freedom
23 Feb, 2025

Defending freedom

THERE was no other choice. Despite assurances of consultations with key stakeholders, the government passed the Peca...
Anti-Muslim crimes
23 Feb, 2025

Anti-Muslim crimes

THE surge in Islamophobic assaults in the UK, as reported by the anti-hate crime charity Tell MAMA, is a stark...