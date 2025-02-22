E-Paper | February 22, 2025

Arab leaders meet in Riyadh to counter Trump’s Gaza displacement plan

AFP Published February 22, 2025 Updated February 22, 2025 08:48am
This handout picture shows (from L) Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and UAE’s National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed al-Nahyan pose for a picture in Riyadh on Feb 21, 2025. — Saudi Royal Palace via AFP
This handout picture shows (from L) Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and UAE’s National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed al-Nahyan pose for a picture in Riyadh on Feb 21, 2025. — Saudi Royal Palace via AFP

RIYADH: Arab leaders met in Riyadh on Friday to craft a plan for Gaza’s post-war reconstruction to counter Donald Trump’s proposal for the United States to take over the territory without its Palestinian inhabitants.

Trump’s plan has united Arab states in opposition to it, but disagreements remain over who should govern Gaza and how its reconstruction can be funded.

An image published on Saudi state television showed the kingdom’s de facto leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with the leaders of other Gulf Arab states, Egypt and Jordan.

A source close to the Saudi government confirmed the meeting had finished but the hosts did not immediately publish a final statement.

US president’s move has united Arab states in their opposition

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s office said he had left the Saudi capital after the meeting with the leaders of Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

A Saudi source had earlier told AFP that the Palestinian Authority was also expected to take part in the talks.

Trump triggered global outrage when he proposed the United States “take over” the Gaza Strip and relocate its more than two million residents to Egypt and Jordan.

‘Egyptian plan’

“We’re at a very important historic juncture in the Arab-Israeli or Israeli-Palestinian conflict… where potentially the United States under Trump could create new facts on the ground that are irreversible,” Andreas Krieg of King’s College London said ahead of the meeting.

The Saudi source had told AFP that the summit participants would discuss “a reconstruction plan to counter Trump’s plan for Gaza”.

The Gaza Strip is largely in ruins after more than 15 months of war between Israel and Hamas, with the United Nations recently estimating that reconstruction will cost more than $53 billion.

During a meeting with Trump in Washington on February 11, Jordan’s King Abdullah II said Egypt would present a plan for a way forward.

The Saudi source said the delegates would discuss “a version of the Egyptian plan”.

The official Saudi Press Agency said the decisions taken at the “unofficial fraternal meeting” would be put on the agenda of an emergency Arab League summit to be held in Egypt on March 4.

Financing

Arab leaders see an alternative plan for Gaza’s reconstruction as essential after Trump pointed to the scale of the task as a justification for relocating its Palestinian inhabitants.

Cairo has yet to release the details of its proposal, but former Egyptian diplomat Mohamed Hegazy outlined a plan “in three technical phases over a period of three to five years”.

The first phase, lasting six months, would focus on “early recovery” and the removal of debris, he said.

The second would require an international conference to set out detailed plans for reconstruction and restoring infrastructure.

The final phase would see the provision of housing and services and the establishment of a “political track to implement the two-state solution”, an independent Palestine alongside Israel.

An Arab diplomat familiar with Gulf affairs said: “The biggest challenge facing the Egyptian plan is how to finance it. It would be inconceivable for Arab leaders to meet without reaching a common vision, but the main thing lies in the content of this vision and the ability to implement it.”

Krieg said it was a “unique opportunity” for the “Saudis to rally all the other GCC countries, plus Egypt and Jordan, around on this matter, to find a common position to answer what is a kind of very coercive statement that Trump has been making”.

Published in Dawn, February 22nd, 2025

Gaza invasion, Trump 2.0
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Judiciary in the dock
Updated 22 Feb, 2025

Judiciary in the dock

Recent developments in SC and IHC certainly seem to have lent credibility to perception that judges perceived as a 'threat’ are being sidelined.
Paying taxes
22 Feb, 2025

Paying taxes

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s ‘hard talk’ at a retail business conference on Thursday was long ...
Rules for thee
22 Feb, 2025

Rules for thee

IT was a year ago when, in the tumultuous aftermath of the 2024 elections, the state banned X. Today, it remains...
Ukraine initiative
Updated 21 Feb, 2025

Ukraine initiative

Whether Trump’s Ukraine peace initiative succeeds or not, it will be difficult for Kyiv, Europe to face Russian military machine without US support.
High cost of SOEs
21 Feb, 2025

High cost of SOEs

THERE are losses and then some. The finance ministry’s latest overview of the federally owned state enterprises...
Poor impression
21 Feb, 2025

Poor impression

RECENT developments in the Senate have provided cause for concern on how parliamentary business is being conducted....