E-Paper | February 21, 2025

8 dead, 2 injured as van falls into drain in Kasur

Imran Gabol Published February 21, 2025 Updated February 21, 2025 01:43pm

Eight people died and two were injured after a van fell into a drain in Kasur, police said on Friday.

According to station house officer (SHO) Ghulam Sabir, 10 people were returning from a wedding when their carry box van fell into a drain near Raiwind. “The injured were taken to Kasur’s Baba Bulleh Shah Hospital by Rescue 1122 and were being treated,” he added.

Kasur police spokesperson Sajid Hussain told Dawn.com that, “The police have arrested the driver of the vehicle and have taken action against him.”

A statement by the Rescuee 1122 said that the incident occurred due to the driver feeling drowsy.

The police also registered a first information report (FIR) against the driver citing overspeeding as the cause of the accident.

Three dead in Multan as trailer overturns

Separately, three people died in Multan after a loaded trailer overturned on top of a house, burying the residents under the rubble, according to a Rescue 1122 statement on Friday.

“The rescue workers removed the dead bodies of the family members of the house, a 15-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy, and their 40-year-old father,” the statement said.

A rescue official stands next to a trailer which overturned in Multan. — Photo by author
A rescue official stands next to a trailer which overturned in Multan. — Photo by author

According to an FIR filed by the victims’ relative, the incident occurred at night when the three members of the family were asleep. A fast-moving trailer overturned on their house, the report said, adding that the driver managed to escape from the scene.

Multan Police spokesperson Fayyaz Hussain told Dawn.com that an investigation had been launched and a search for the driver was underway.

The incident took place near the Railway Gate where a large trailer carrying stones lost balance, the rescue statement said.

Rescue personnel started a search and rescue operation led by Emergency Officer Muhammad Bilal, it added.

The statement also said that the three dead bodies were shifted to Multan’s Nishtar Hospital from the police action.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ukraine initiative
Updated 21 Feb, 2025

Ukraine initiative

Whether Trump’s Ukraine peace initiative succeeds or not, it will be difficult for Kyiv, Europe to face Russian military machine without US support.
High cost of SOEs
21 Feb, 2025

High cost of SOEs

THERE are losses and then some. The finance ministry’s latest overview of the federally owned state enterprises...
Poor impression
21 Feb, 2025

Poor impression

RECENT developments in the Senate have provided cause for concern on how parliamentary business is being conducted....
Premature alarm
Updated 20 Feb, 2025

Premature alarm

Improvement in headline inflation gives policymakers chance to fix investment policies, implement structural reforms.
Forsaken province
20 Feb, 2025

Forsaken province

AND the endless cycle of violence continues. The brutal killing on Tuesday night of seven Punjab-bound passengers in...
In poor health
20 Feb, 2025

In poor health

THE absence of decent and affordable healthcare in the country continues to ruin lives. An example of this is ...