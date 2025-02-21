CTD lodges case over Barkhan killings

QUETTA / GWADAR: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Balochistan Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against unknown assailants involved in the Barkhan killing incident, where seven people were murdered.

According to officials, the FIR was filed on the complaint of the Station House Officer (SHO) of CTD Loralai against unidentified individuals under various charges, including murder and terrorism.

The incident occurred when armed men intercepted a Faisalabad-bound passenger coach, checked the passengers’ National Identity Cards and executed seven people from different cities of Punjab. CTD investigators have launched an investigation into the killings following the registration of the FIR.

Two killed, three injured in Panjgur shooting

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement.

Unknown assailants shot dead two people and injured three others, including a woman, in Panjgur district, officials said on Thursday.

Levies officials said the armed men entered the house of the victims in the Gomazain Sabazap area of the district and opened fire on them, killing two persons and injuring three others.

“Two persons, identified as Muhammad Kashif and Arslan, died on the spot as they received multiple bullet injuries,” a senior Levies officer said, adding that three others, two of them passersby, got injured.

Levies personnel rushed to the site after receiving information about the incident and shifted the bodies and the injured to the district hospital. The bodies were later handed over to the family after medico-legal formalities. The injured were identified as Saifullah, Irfanullah and Rahila.

Published in Dawn, February 21st, 2025