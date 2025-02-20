E-Paper | February 20, 2025

Firing on school in Lahore’s Islampura for refusing extortion money

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 20, 2025 Updated February 20, 2025 11:18am

LAHORE: Some armed men allegedly fired warning shots at a private school in Islampura area for refusing to pay extortion money here on Wednesday.

The suspects fired at the main gate of the school and fled the scene.

Initial police inquiries suggested that the armed men had fired warning shots and hurled threats that they would again come with some serious consequences if the demanded extortion money was not paid.

School owner Khurram Dilawar approached the police and filed a complaint besides providing a video clip of the armed men showing them firing on the main gate of his institute.

He told the police that they were extortionists and demanding money from him.

The police registered a case against the unknown armed men and launched investigations.

Published in Dawn, February 20th, 2025

