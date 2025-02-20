E-Paper | February 20, 2025

Karachi man jailed for 10 years in rape case

Sumair Abdullah Published February 20, 2025 Updated February 20, 2025 11:13am

KARACHI: A sessions court has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison for raping a minor boy in a Lyari area.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Abdul Zahoor Chandio, who is also presiding officer of the Gender-Based Violence Courts (South), found accused Muneer Ahmed guilty of the offence with his 10-year-old nephew under Section 375 (rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

“The statement of the victim can be sufficient for conviction, provided it is credible and corroborated by other evidence. It is settled law that testimony of a victim, especially in cases of sexual offences, holds significant weight,” the court observed.

The court also imposed a Rs100,000 fine on the convict.

According to prosecutor Irfana Qadri, the complainant informed the police that on Aug 16, 2023, the convict had committed rape with his nephew on the rooftop of his house in Chakiwara.

The complainant’s counsel, Bahzad Akbar, stated that the 10-year-old victim testified before the court that while he was playing outside his house, convict Ahmed, who used to live at his neighbour’s, asked for help in locking the door on his rooftop.

However, when they both went to the rooftop, the convict overpowered him and forcefully committed rape and threatened the victim with dire consequences.

Published in Dawn, February 20th, 2025

Violence against children
Pakistan

