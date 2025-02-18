E-Paper | February 18, 2025

Hyderabad ATC remands poet Akash Ansari’s adopted son to police custody for 4 days

Mohammad Hussain Khan Published February 18, 2025 Updated February 18, 2025 09:01pm

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Hyderabad on Tuesday sent the prime suspect in Sindhi poet Akash Ansari’s murder case on a four-day physical remand in police custody.

According to initial reports, Dr Akash was killed in a fire that had broken out on Saturday morning in his locked room while he was asleep inside his Citizens Colony residence in Hyderabad on Saturday morning.

Due to circumstantial evidence, police and the affected family earlier believed that it was an accidental fire. However, when the autopsy exposed marks of injuries, the police began investigating the incident as a suspected murder case.

Hyderabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Farrukh Ali said a day ago that the poet’s adopted son had confessed to the murder and the police had recovered the weapon used in the offence.

The suspect was produced in the court of ATC Judge Ubaidullah Khan today where the Bhitai Nagar police requested a four-day physical remand that was granted by the judge.

Bhitai Nagar police had registered the case under Sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act against the adopted son for the poet’s murder.

Ibrahim Jan Ansari, a relative of the deceased, had lodged the case.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

The price of chocolate

The price of chocolate

Arifa Noor
Little attention is paid to any long-term strategy which might prevent vulnerable children from working in homes where they are in danger.

Editorial

Cholistan project
Updated 18 Feb, 2025

Cholistan project

GPI goals align with Pakistan's broader economic aims but the manner in which the initiative was launched raises questions.
Right to know
18 Feb, 2025

Right to know

IT is an unfortunate paradox that while on paper Pakistan has some of the most impressive right to information laws,...
Dam dispute
18 Feb, 2025

Dam dispute

THE situation in Chilas needs attention and a fair-minded approach so that it can be resolved amicably. Diamer ...
Climate funding gap
Updated 17 Feb, 2025

Climate funding gap

Pakistan must boost its institutional capacity to develop bankable climate projects.
UN monitoring report
Updated 17 Feb, 2025

UN monitoring report

Pakistan must press Kabul diplomatically over its tolerance of TTP terrorism.
Tax policy reform
17 Feb, 2025

Tax policy reform

THE cabinet’s decision to create a Tax Policy Office at the finance ministry has raised hopes that tax policy is...