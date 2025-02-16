E-Paper | February 16, 2025

Fawad Chaudhry, Shoaib Shaheen get into altercation outside Adiala jail

Ikram Junaidi Published February 16, 2025 Updated February 16, 2025 12:11pm

ISLAMABAD: As both lawyers-turned-politicians headed to meet former prime minister Imran Khan in Adiala jail on Saturday, ex-PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry and party ticket-holder Shoaib Shaheen entered into a scuffle over a minor argument outside the prison, according to witnesses and media reports.

Mr Chaudhry, who parted ways with PTI in light of the May 9 crackdown, allegedly called Mr Shaheen a ‘tout’. Mr Shaheen, a party leader who lost the election to a PML-N candidate in 2024, responded, telling Mr Chaudhry to mind his own business since he had nothing to do with PTI after his exit.

This apparently angered the former PTI leader and he slapped Mr Shaheen, as was widely reported by the media. The PTI leader reportedly injured his hand in the incident. Both leaders, however, entered the jail before things could escalate.

The scuffle was also discussed in their meeting with Imran Khan in the makeshift courtroom.

Ex-minister says ‘settlement’ reached with PTI leader; Shaheen says will not ‘forgive’ Fawad

Later, Mr Chaudhry told reporters that Mr Shaheen would constantly talk against him. He pointed out that Shoaib Shaheen, during a television programme, had said that Imran Khan had called him a deserter.

“I know it was not correct. I asked Imran Khan if he called me a deserter, but Mr Khan denied using such words for me,” he said.

However, he claimed, the matter had been settled between the two as on the direction of Imran Khan “we forgave each other and reached a settlement”.

He also said he had never left the party. While talking to Dawn, he said he never joined any other party although he had the option to join the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party and “it was quite easy for me to become a minister but I did not go for it”.

However, Shoaib Shaheen said he would not forgive the former minister. He insisted he had only delivered Imran Khan’s message that Fawad Chaud­hry had nothing to do with PTI.

Speaking to media persons, he said Imran Khan had “condemned the incident”. He also said that no reconciliation had taken place with Mr Chaudhry.

Replying to a question, he said he would not file any complaint against Mr Chaudhry in the party, but he would never forgive him. He also said he would not report the matter to the police either.

Meanwhile, PTI lawyer Nadia Khat­tak, who was present outside the prison, said that differences between the party leaders were quite normal, but physical violence was unacceptable.

It is worth mentioning that PTI has been facing deep rifts and a number of groups have been formed within the party after the incarceration of the party founder in 2023.

Recently party stalwart Sher Afzal Marwat was expelled after he reportedly developed differences with Secretary General Salman Akram Raja. Before Mr Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was removed as the head of the party’s provincial chapter and replaced by Junaid Akbar.

Published in Dawn, February 16th, 2025

